[Nefarious] Judgment

The Bad Guys’ Motivation: Pure Hate
* Everything hell does has been to provoke the judgment of God against us.
* The demons don’t have humility — or secret knowledge.
* Even if/when the truth is on their side, they would still rather argue their agenda.
* They are demagogues.
* Their plan is to use our own infallibility against us and create carnage.
* If they’re going down, they’re taking as many of us with them as they possibly can.
* All they want is for bad things to happen to us.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 6 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2gpddt-does-rfk-jr.-have-a-shot-guest-robert-barnes-4623.html
