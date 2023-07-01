Create New Account
[Nefarious] Decay
Son of the Republic
7 Deadly Worldviews: Stages Of Deception

1. Gnoticism

2. Legalism

3. Dualism

4. Darwinism

5. Utilitarianism

6. Syncretism

7. Secular Humanism


The Original Lie: ‘Ye Be Like God’

* All of this is God-killer stuff.

* The ‘_isms’ are fronts for what it really is.

p.s. A state of decay is not permanent; it’s a preparation status intended to destabilize the previous worldview and install a new one.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 2 March 2023

https://rumble.com/v2bl6by-wielding-power-the-paradigm-has-changed-guest-brian-festa-3223.html

Keywords
