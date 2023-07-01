[Nefarious] Decay

7 Deadly Worldviews: Stages Of Deception
1. Gnoticism
2. Legalism
3. Dualism
4. Darwinism
5. Utilitarianism
6. Syncretism
7. Secular Humanism
The Original Lie: ‘Ye Be Like God’
* All of this is God-killer stuff.
* The ‘_isms’ are fronts for what it really is.
p.s. A state of decay is not permanent; it’s a preparation status intended to destabilize the previous worldview and install a new one.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 2 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2bl6by-wielding-power-the-paradigm-has-changed-guest-brian-festa-3223.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.