[Nefarious] Dunces

Useful Idiots
* We are in an epistemological apocalypse.
* Ultimately, something has to sit at the head of the table.
* Egalitarian? If you claim that nothing is worthy of being at the head of the table, something unworthy will claim the spot.
* God is sovereign; there is no other.
* We behave as if that’s not the case, so we are our own limiting principle.
* We can think critically — and some things must be objectively true.
* Other than revival, critical thinking is the #1 enemy of the forces of hell.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 23 February 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ao342-why-donald-trump-is-the-hero-of-the-forgotten-man-guest-dr.-robert-malone-2.html
