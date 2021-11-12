Mark of the Beast as it is written in the Book of Revelation

You may have seen the Video of the Nurse fainting after taking the Covid-19 Vaccine. You may have seen in the News that many people died after taking this Vaccine. I am not a Medical Doctor, I can not advise you whether you should take or not take this Vaccine.If you are serious about finding out the Truth about the Mark of the Beast, you should read what is actually written in the Bible about it:Revelation 19:20And the beast was taken, and with him the FALSE PROPHET that wrought MIRACLES before him, with which he DECEIVED them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that WORSHIPPED his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.Capital letters were used in the above verse to emphasize the words: "FALSE PROPHET", "MIRACLES", "DECEIVED" and "WORSHIPPED". Basically the message the Holy Spirit is conveying in the Book of Revelation is quite clear:those who have received the Mark of the Beast were deceived by the false prophet working miracles, to worship the beast under the cover of a counterfeit religious Cult presented as the worship of God.In regards to the buy and sell aspect of the Mark of the Beast, the Apostle Peter unveiled for the Church, that Christianity will have False Teachers making "Merchandise" of deceived devotees.2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, evendenying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of.3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words MAKE MERCHANDISE OF YOU:whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.The Gospel of Matthew described the buy and sell of Oil (symbolizing Anointing), a commerce of spiritual Nature, involving the Foolish Virgins and greedy religiousLeaders. Matthew reported in the Parable of the ten virgins, that the wise told the foolish ones to go to those that sell and buy for yourselves.Matthew 25:8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that SELL, and BUY for yourselves.10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.The Mark of the Beast is a spiritual Mark, with a False Prophet who got rich fleecing the Sheep, deceiving them with lying Signs and Wonders and causing them to be anointed with the Spirit of the Devil.Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the False Prophet come to your Church? Today you will have the Opportunity to see and hear a famous False Prophet in action, imparting the Devil's Anointing to a Christian Congregation. While deceiving a multitude of Believers and pretending to speak in Tongues, in the video this well known TV "Evangelist" very clearly said:"Take the Mark of the Beast."Play this Video, see it with your own eyes and hear it with your own ears:Several biblical Studies have already been posted on Brighteon, covering every single detail concerning the Mark of the Beast. Know the Truth, don't be deceived,don't take the Mark of the Beast, take the time to read and share:You were marked in him with a sealComputer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast666, Buy and Sell, the Number of SolomonBitter Anointing don't buy, don't drink the WormwoodRevelation 8:11 Many men died of the Waters because they were made bitterWhy Devils are manifesting in Signs and Wonder Churches?False Prophets of Christianity exposedPastors getting Anointing from GraveyardsHe hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand (Revelation 19:2)Counting the Number of the Beast 666 (Revelation 13:16)Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: