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666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon
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289 views • April 16, 2020
Many Christians have mostly read the New Testament with some Psalms and a few verses in the prophetic books, they have no idea that the Number 666 is related to Solomon:
1 Kings 10:14
Now the weight of gold that came to Solomon in one year was six hundred threescore and six talents of gold,
Since they also do not know much about Jewish History, they are unaware that during the time of Christ, the treasury of the Synagogues was filled with amazing quantities of Gold and Silver. Gessius Florus who was a Roman Procurator from 64 to 66 AD, got a payment of 8 Talents of Gold (1 talent = 75 pounds) just to hear a case regarding a Synagogue in Caesarea. Later on he plundered 17 talents of Gold from the Temple's treasury in Jerusalem.
Christ disclosed that the religious leaders had transformed the Temple of Jerusalem into a Den of Thieves. Those Clerics were hoarding Talents of Gold and Silver, exploiting and deceiving the Jewish people. The same way our apostate Church's Leaders are making merchandise of the Gospel, the religious leaders of the time of Christ had used the Law of
Moses and the word of God to amass colossal fortunes.
Matthew 25:
8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.
9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that SELL, and BUY for yourselves.
Christ's Believers of the Early Church could not go anywhere near a Synagogue, they would be chased, chastized and killed.
John 9:22
These words spake his parents, because they feared the Jews: for the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue.
Matthew 23:34
Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in
your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:
Luke 21:12
But before all these, they shall lay their hands on you, and persecute you, delivering you up to the synagogues, and into prisons, being brought before
kings and rulers for my name's sake.
Matthew 10:23
But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another: for verily I say unto you, Ye shall not have gone over the cities of Israel, till the Son of man be come.
Acts 8:1
And Saul was consenting unto his death. And at that time there was a great persecution against the church which was at Jerusalem; and they were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judaea and Samaria, except the apostles.
Christ's believers were excluded from all Jewish religious Activities and Celebrations. On the Sabbath or during all other religious feasts, they could not dare to venture anywhere near a Synagogue or even the Temple in Jerusalem. While the Jewish People could worship in the Temple, to be safe the first Christians had to leave Jerusalem and flee for their lives.
Revelation 13:17
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Related Studies on Brighteon:
You were marked in him with a seal
https://www.brighteon.com/e5109860-c06f-474c-bc57-2ff1fb9ae031
Computer Chip or Anointed Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/8cdda8b9-d6fc-4b50-9b01-1960fbfef6ec
1 Kings 10:14
Now the weight of gold that came to Solomon in one year was six hundred threescore and six talents of gold,
Since they also do not know much about Jewish History, they are unaware that during the time of Christ, the treasury of the Synagogues was filled with amazing quantities of Gold and Silver. Gessius Florus who was a Roman Procurator from 64 to 66 AD, got a payment of 8 Talents of Gold (1 talent = 75 pounds) just to hear a case regarding a Synagogue in Caesarea. Later on he plundered 17 talents of Gold from the Temple's treasury in Jerusalem.
Christ disclosed that the religious leaders had transformed the Temple of Jerusalem into a Den of Thieves. Those Clerics were hoarding Talents of Gold and Silver, exploiting and deceiving the Jewish people. The same way our apostate Church's Leaders are making merchandise of the Gospel, the religious leaders of the time of Christ had used the Law of
Moses and the word of God to amass colossal fortunes.
Matthew 25:
8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.
9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that SELL, and BUY for yourselves.
Christ's Believers of the Early Church could not go anywhere near a Synagogue, they would be chased, chastized and killed.
John 9:22
These words spake his parents, because they feared the Jews: for the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue.
Matthew 23:34
Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in
your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:
Luke 21:12
But before all these, they shall lay their hands on you, and persecute you, delivering you up to the synagogues, and into prisons, being brought before
kings and rulers for my name's sake.
Matthew 10:23
But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another: for verily I say unto you, Ye shall not have gone over the cities of Israel, till the Son of man be come.
Acts 8:1
And Saul was consenting unto his death. And at that time there was a great persecution against the church which was at Jerusalem; and they were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judaea and Samaria, except the apostles.
Christ's believers were excluded from all Jewish religious Activities and Celebrations. On the Sabbath or during all other religious feasts, they could not dare to venture anywhere near a Synagogue or even the Temple in Jerusalem. While the Jewish People could worship in the Temple, to be safe the first Christians had to leave Jerusalem and flee for their lives.
Revelation 13:17
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Related Studies on Brighteon:
You were marked in him with a seal
https://www.brighteon.com/e5109860-c06f-474c-bc57-2ff1fb9ae031
Computer Chip or Anointed Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/8cdda8b9-d6fc-4b50-9b01-1960fbfef6ec
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