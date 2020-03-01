Counting the number of the beast (Revelation 13:18)

Before starting to count, let's read some verses relatedto the matter which are part of Jewish History as recordedin the Bible:2 King 24:8 Jehoiachin was eighteen years old when he began to reign,and he reigned in Jerusalem three months. ...2 King 24:11 And Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon came against the city,and his servants did besiege it.2 King 24:15 And he carried away Jehoiachin to Babylon, and the king'smother, and the king's wives, and his officers, and the mightyof the land, those carried he into captivity from Jerusalemto Babylon.2 King 24:17 And the king of Babylon made Mattaniah his father's brotherking in his stead, and changed his name to Zedekiah.18 Zedekiah was twenty and one years old when he began to reign,and he reigned eleven years in Jerusalem. ...2 Chronicle 36:11 Zedekiah was one and twenty years old when he began to reign,and reigned eleven years in Jerusalem.12 And he did that which was evil in the sight of the Lord hisGod, and humbled not himself before Jeremiah the prophetspeaking from the mouth of the Lord.13 And he also rebelled against king Nebuchadnezzar, who hadmade him swear by God: but he stiffened his neck, and hardenedhis heart from turning unto the Lord God of Israel.2 Kings 25:1And it came to pass in the ninth year of his reign, in thetenth month, in the tenth day of the month, that Nebuchadnezzarking of Babylon came, he, and all his host, against Jerusalem,and pitched against it; and they built forts against itround about.Jeremiah 37:5 Then Pharaoh's army was come forth out of Egypt: and when theChaldeans that besieged Jerusalem heard tidings of them, theydeparted from Jerusalem.The background of the story is set, we are now at the moment intime when Nebuchadnezzar left the siege of Jerusalem and wentto fight the Egyptian Army. After defeating the Egyptians,Nebuchadnezzar returned and resumed the siege of Jerusalem.For the exact Year, read this Wikipedia Article:The date when Nebuchadnezzar defeated the Army of Pharaoh isrecorded in the old Testament:Ezekiel 30:20 And it came to pass in the eleventh year, in the first month,in the seventh day of the month, that the word of the Lord cameunto me, saying,21 Son of man, I have broken the arm of Pharaoh king of Egypt;and, lo, it shall not be bound up to be healed, to put a rollerto bind it, to make it strong to hold the sword.The eleventh year of the Captivity in Babylon that started atthe end of the reign of Jehoiachin, or the eleventh year of thereign of the king of Judah Zedekiah, the 7th Day of Nissan ofthe Jewish year 3174: this day is March 25th, 587 BC. Link toJewish date converter is pasted below:Using the Ezekiel date of March 25th, 587 BC and going forward239,760 Days (666 years x 360 days Biblical Year), if falls onAugust 28th, 70 AD. Link to Date Duration Calculator is pastedbelow:The Temple was destroyed on August 2nd, 70 AD, and based on Ezekiel30:20, on the date August 28th, 70AD, Jerusalem had fallen. The number666 in the Book of Revelation is the exact number of biblical yearsfrom when Jerusalem was besieged by Nebuchadnezzar in 587 BC to itsfall in 70 AD.In his book "Wars of Jews" the Jewish historian Flavius Josephuswrote:"AND thus was Jerusalem taken, in the second year of the reign ofVespasian, on the eighth day of the month Gorpeius [Elul]."Using the Jewish Calendar Converter, the eight day of the monthof Elul 70AD is August 31st, 70 AD.As you have previously read above, after counting 239,760 Days(666 Biblical year) starting from the Date of Ezekiel 30:20of March 25th, 587 BC, we calculated that the date of the fallof Jerusalem was August 28th, 70 AD.The Jewish Generation that witnessed the Crucifixion of Christwas totally unware of the soon approaching 666 years deadlinethat started the Day Nebuchadnezzar laid siege of Jerusalemin March 25th, 587 BC.Related studies on Brighteon:I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth (Revelation 13:11)Seven Trumpets and Seven Vials (Revelation Chapters 8, 9, 10, 11 and 16)Ye were marked in Him with a SealComputer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast