Let him take the water of life freely (Revelation 22:17)

In Revelation, twice the Lord revealed that we can come tothe waters freely. The word ``dorean'' used in the originaltext means gratuitously or freely.Rv:21:6: And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha andOmega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him thatis ATHIRST of the fountain of the water of life FREELY.Rv:22:17: And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And lethim that heareth say, Come. And let him that is ATHIRSTcome. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life FREELY.Bible readers will associate these verses with the words spoken by Jesus when he symbolically called the Holy Spirit, rivers of living waters.Jn:7:37: In the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesusstood and cried, saying, If any man THIRST, let him come untome, and DRINK.38: He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow RIVERS OF LIVING WATER.39: (BUT THIS SPAKE HE OF THE SPIRIT, which they thatbelieve on him should receive: for the HOLY GHOST was notyet given; because that Jesus was not yet glorified.)In Revelation and as well in the Gospel of Johnthose who have a spiritual thirst are invited by the Lord tocome and drink of the Water of life for free. In Isaiah 55 thesame invitation is also sent out and as in the book of Revelation it is specified that every one can come without money and receive the spiritual Beverage.Isaiah 55:1: Ho, every one that THIRSTETH, come ye to THE WATERS, and he that hath NO MONEY; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk WITHOUT MONEY and without price.2: Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread?and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness.We need to take heed to the warning of the prophet Isaiah, weshould not spend money on what is not bread and cannot satisfy. Freely the righteous shall partake of the goodness of the Lord but the sons of disobedience shall labor in vain inheriting darkness and shame.Psalms 36: 8: THEY SHALL BE ABUNDANTLY SATISFIED with thefatness of thy house; and thou shalt make them DRINK OF THERIVER OF THY PLEASURES.9. For with thee is THE FOUNTAIN OF LIFE: IN THY LIGHT SHALLWE SEE LIGHT.Just like the possessed Jewish religious Leaders of the timeof Jesus were making a lot of money out of the Temple andhad made it a den of thieves, in our time we have Moguls ofthe false Gospel building colossal financial Empires fleecingthe sheep and marking them with the Anointing from thelowest hell.Many believers need to diligently seek the Lord and discern that they should not buy the bitter waters from the businessmen of the false Gospel. This is bitter Anointing. The parable of the ten virgins is accurately depicting the situation that prevailed during the time of Jesus and also in our time.The wise virgins told the foolish ones to go to them that sell, and buy Oil for their lamps. In the Bible the word Oil symbolizes spirit, this explains why the popular word anointing is equally used for the word spirit. The buying and selling of oil mentioned in the parable of the virgins cannot be understood without taking into consideration the message conveyed by all the verses quoted above: the Holy Spirit is a free gift from God and cannot be purchased with money.To better comprehend the characteristics of this Oil the foolish virgins went to buy, let us read some key verses that clearly explain why their Lamps could not shine.Mt:25:8: And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of youroil; for our lamps are gone out.Job 18: 5: Yea, the light of the wicked shall be put out, and THE SPARK OF HIS FIRE SHALL NOT SHINE.6: THE LIGHT SHALL BE DARK IN HIS TABERNACLE, and HIS CANDLE shall be put out with him.Rv:18: 23: and THE LIGHT OF A LAMP SHALL SHINE NOMORE AT ALL IN THEE; and the voice of the bridegroom and ofthe bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thyMERCHANTS were the princes of the earth; for with thy sorcerywere all the nations deceived.The religious leaders of the time of Jesus exploited the poor and the widows. They had Christ's blood and of his disciples on their hands. They were filled with the spirit of the Devil. Their anointing and as well as the Anointing of the Merchants of the false Gospel of Today, cannot produce light at all. What they are deceptively calling light is actually darkness.Acts:20:18: And when Simon saw that through laying on of theapostles' hands the Holy Ghost was given, HE OFFERED THEM MONEY,Acts:8:20: But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money.Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Important Studies on our Brighteon Channel: