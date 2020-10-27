Pastors getting Anointing from Graveyards

Numbers 19:16And whosoever toucheth one that is slain with a sword in the open fields, or a dead body, or a bone of a man, or a grave, shall be unclean seven days.Do a search on YouTube for "Grave soaking" and "Grave sucking" and watch the videos of Christian Believers lying on Tombs of deceased Ministers as they were lead by their Pastors to do this to get Anointing.According to Numbers 19:16, by just touching a Grave someone becomes unclean, can you imagine how unclean these folks lying on Tombs are? Based on Numbers 19:20 if a man after touching a Tomb does not go through the Purification process, he defiles the Tabernacle of God and should be cut off from the Congregation of the Tribes of Israel:Numbers 19:20 But the man that shall be unclean, and shall not purify himself, that soul shall be cut off from among the congregation, because he hath defiled the sanctuary of the Lord...From here we will go straight to the man in the New Testament who was dwelling among tombs and was possessed by legions of unclean spirits. Definitely the possession of this man is directly linked to the fact that he was dwelling among Tombs. To Moses it was given the Revelation that Men become unclean by being in contact with a dead body, human bones or Graves. Should you believe the Gospel and Moses or would you rather put your Trust in these Pastors that are enticing their followers to go in Graveyards to get Anointing?Mark 5:2 And when he was come out of the ship, immediately there met him out of the tombs a man with an unclean spirit,3 Who had his dwelling among the tombs; and no man could bind him, no, not with chains:4 Because that he had been often bound with fetters and chains, and the chains had been plucked asunder by him, and the fetters broken in pieces: neither could any man tame him.There is also this very famous Televangelist who gave his testimony that while visiting the Tombs of two deceased Ministers, he was shaking under the power of the Anointing he felt in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Make sure to watch the video of this well known Minister relating his experience at the Tombs:Should you rather trust this Pastor and believe this is the power of God emanating from what is left of these corpses? First of all there is no proof that when the deceased Ministers were alive they were anointed by God. Furthermore,judging by the kind of spirits presently manifesting in the religious Organizations they were affiliated with, chances that these Pastors were anointed with the Holy Spirit when they were alive are nil.Some folks have been using 2 King 13 to legitimate this kind of practices:2 Kings 13:21 And it came to pass, as they were burying a man, that, behold, they spied a band of men; and they cast the man into the sepulchre of Elisha: and when the man was let down, and touched the bones of Elisha, he revived, and stood up on hisfeet.Even though Elisha was an authentic Prophet of God, it is not reported in the Bible that folks went to his sepulcher to get Anointing. It was not customary to lay dead people over the bones of Elisha to be revived. This unique Event was simply interpreted as a Sign from God. Also bear in mind that these men who were carrying the dead body were unclean according to the Law of Moses.The problem is: like a spiritual Virus, the Graveyards' Anointing is spreading among Pastors and in Christian Congregations all over the World. The Graveyards' Anointing has been advertised as the Holy Spirit of God and is accepted and worshiped as such by many uninformed and deceived Christians through out the World.Way before Covid-19, the World has been stricken with a lethal spiritual Plague: the highly contagious and grievous Curse of the Graveyards' Anointing. Not a Vaccine, only Prayers and Discernment can keep you and your Family safe from the Graveyards' Anointing.Deuteronomy 18:9 When thou art come into the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not learn to do after the abominations of those nations.10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch.11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer.12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee.Isaiah 8:19And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God?for the living to the dead?20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.Make sure to read:Mark of the Beast as written in the Bible