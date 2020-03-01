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HE HATH AVENGED THE BLOOD OF HIS SERVANTS AT HER HAND (Revelation 19; 2)
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47 views • March 01, 2020
The enigmatic number 666 found in the book of Revelation, is the exact number of bibical years of 360 days, from the date Nebuchadnezzar besieged Jerusalem to its destruction by the Romans in 70 AD.
Read the Study:
Counting the Number of the Beast:
https://www.brighteon.com/2c07e73e-906f-4560-8cdf-374ed79fcc91
Revelation 19:2
For true and righteous are his judgments: for he hath judged the great whore, which did corrupt the earth with her fornication, and hath AVENGED THE BLOOD OF HIS SERVANTS AT HER HAND.
The Jewish Generation of the time of Christ was living with a sword hanging over their heads. Every
single day that went by, the countdown was getting closer to the cut off date of the 666 years deadline. John the Baptist had called them to repentance; he prepared the way of their Messiah Jesus Christ who was sent so they could be saved from the wrath to come.
Revelation 9:21
Neither repented they of THEIR MURDERS, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.
The religious leaders of the time of Christ were cold
blooded Murderers, they kept questioning Jesus
hoping to find in his answers a motive to accuse him of Blasphemy so they could kill him
John 8:44
Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a MURDERER from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
Matthew 23:31
Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that YE ARE THE CHILDREN OF THEM WHICH KILLED THE PROPHETS.
Luke 11:47
Woe unto you! for ye build the sepulchres of the prophets, and YOUR FATHERS KILLED THEM.
Luke 11:
49 Therefore also said the wisdom of God, I will send
them prophets and apostles, and some of them they shall slay and persecute:
50 That THE BLOOD OF ALL THE PROPHETS, which was shed
from the foundation of the world, MAY BE REQUIRED OF THIS GENERATION;
51 From the blood of Abel unto the blood of Zacharias
which perished between the altar and the temple:
verily I say unto you, IT SHALL BE REQUIRED OF
THIS GENERATION.
These sons of the devil, were extremely dangerous blood thirsty killers. They rebelled against the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, they became a killing machine of innocent and just men in Jerusalem. The multitude of bewitched adepts of these Clerics from hell, just waited for their leaders to cry foul and blasphemy to swifly render a cult on the altar to the god of Darkness and shed more innocent blood in Jerusalem.
Genesis 9:5
... and AT THE HAND OF MAN; AT THE HAND OF
EVERY MAN'S brother will I require the life of man.
Matthew 27:
24 When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and WASHED HIS HANDS before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.
25 Then answered all the people, and said, HIS BLOOD BE ON US, AND ON OUR CHILDREN.
That murderous generation rejected the Messiah
Jesus Christ. They spat on him, they submitted him to the most abject humiliation and horrific torture and then finally the offspring of the Serpent managed to shed the blood of the Son of God.
2 Samuel 4:
11 How much more, when wicked men have slain a righteous person in his own house upon his bed? shall I not therefore now REQUIRE HIS BLOOD OF YOUR HAND, and take you away from the earth?
Ezekiel 23
44 Yet they went in unto her, as they go in unto a woman that playeth the harlot: so went they in unto Aholah and unto Aholibah, the lewd women.
45 And the righteous men, they shall judge them after the manner of adulteresses, and after the manner of women THAT SHED BLOOD; because they are adulteresses, and BLOOD IS IN THEIR HANDS.
The generation that the 666th year Judgment was about
to fall upon, had plenty of time to repent. In spite of all, their thirst for blood was still not quenched; they went on to persecute the Early Church and to slaughter disciples of Jesus Christ. And they also profusely poured the blood of the Saints
and it was all over their hands.
Revelation 17:6
And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus …
Revelation 14:9
And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or IN HIS HAND,
10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:
Read Ezekiel 9: the whole chapter in your Bible or at this link online::
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel+9&;version=KJV
Read the Study:
Counting the Number of the Beast:
https://www.brighteon.com/2c07e73e-906f-4560-8cdf-374ed79fcc91
Revelation 19:2
For true and righteous are his judgments: for he hath judged the great whore, which did corrupt the earth with her fornication, and hath AVENGED THE BLOOD OF HIS SERVANTS AT HER HAND.
The Jewish Generation of the time of Christ was living with a sword hanging over their heads. Every
single day that went by, the countdown was getting closer to the cut off date of the 666 years deadline. John the Baptist had called them to repentance; he prepared the way of their Messiah Jesus Christ who was sent so they could be saved from the wrath to come.
Revelation 9:21
Neither repented they of THEIR MURDERS, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.
The religious leaders of the time of Christ were cold
blooded Murderers, they kept questioning Jesus
hoping to find in his answers a motive to accuse him of Blasphemy so they could kill him
John 8:44
Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a MURDERER from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
Matthew 23:31
Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that YE ARE THE CHILDREN OF THEM WHICH KILLED THE PROPHETS.
Luke 11:47
Woe unto you! for ye build the sepulchres of the prophets, and YOUR FATHERS KILLED THEM.
Luke 11:
49 Therefore also said the wisdom of God, I will send
them prophets and apostles, and some of them they shall slay and persecute:
50 That THE BLOOD OF ALL THE PROPHETS, which was shed
from the foundation of the world, MAY BE REQUIRED OF THIS GENERATION;
51 From the blood of Abel unto the blood of Zacharias
which perished between the altar and the temple:
verily I say unto you, IT SHALL BE REQUIRED OF
THIS GENERATION.
These sons of the devil, were extremely dangerous blood thirsty killers. They rebelled against the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, they became a killing machine of innocent and just men in Jerusalem. The multitude of bewitched adepts of these Clerics from hell, just waited for their leaders to cry foul and blasphemy to swifly render a cult on the altar to the god of Darkness and shed more innocent blood in Jerusalem.
Genesis 9:5
... and AT THE HAND OF MAN; AT THE HAND OF
EVERY MAN'S brother will I require the life of man.
Matthew 27:
24 When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and WASHED HIS HANDS before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.
25 Then answered all the people, and said, HIS BLOOD BE ON US, AND ON OUR CHILDREN.
That murderous generation rejected the Messiah
Jesus Christ. They spat on him, they submitted him to the most abject humiliation and horrific torture and then finally the offspring of the Serpent managed to shed the blood of the Son of God.
2 Samuel 4:
11 How much more, when wicked men have slain a righteous person in his own house upon his bed? shall I not therefore now REQUIRE HIS BLOOD OF YOUR HAND, and take you away from the earth?
Ezekiel 23
44 Yet they went in unto her, as they go in unto a woman that playeth the harlot: so went they in unto Aholah and unto Aholibah, the lewd women.
45 And the righteous men, they shall judge them after the manner of adulteresses, and after the manner of women THAT SHED BLOOD; because they are adulteresses, and BLOOD IS IN THEIR HANDS.
The generation that the 666th year Judgment was about
to fall upon, had plenty of time to repent. In spite of all, their thirst for blood was still not quenched; they went on to persecute the Early Church and to slaughter disciples of Jesus Christ. And they also profusely poured the blood of the Saints
and it was all over their hands.
Revelation 17:6
And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus …
Revelation 14:9
And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or IN HIS HAND,
10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:
Read Ezekiel 9: the whole chapter in your Bible or at this link online::
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel+9&;version=KJV
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