Why Devils are manifesting in Signs and Wonder Churches?

2 Thessalonians 2:7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.There was an elderly Minister, she left her Country while she was young to Preach the Gospel in poor regions of the third World. She never married, she lived a very simple life without any luxury. While she was in the States, she was captivated by these Rich and powerful Ministries with their grandiose Orchestras, great Choirs, TV Cameras, magnificent Church Buildings and mostly by these Pastors who could make legions of spirits fall upon multitudes. Witnessing all these spectacular Signs and Wonders, it was for her as if she was already in the midst of heavenly New Jerusalem. I kept telling her all these great and wonderful Manifestations were purely demonic, there was absolutely no verses from the Bible that I could share with her to convince her that this was the work of the Devil. For her Rebuttal she often quoted these verses:Luke 11:11 If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent?12 Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion?13 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?Her seasoning was based on the assumption that these were good "Trees". If you ever eat the fruit of a bad "Tree", you shall surely be poisoned.Matthew 7:15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.Deuteronomy 32:32 For their vine is of the vine of Sodom, and of the fields of Gomorrah: their grapes are grapes of gall, their clusters are bitter:33 Their wine is the poison of dragons, and the cruel venom of asps.Make sure to read:The Church deceived by false Prophets is identified as Eve by the Apostle Paul:Take the time to do some researches about these Ministers of Signs and Wonders. They are full-fledged Luciferians, they invoke devils while pretending to speak in Tongues. They go to the Tombs of their Comrades who passed away for Anointing. A good starting Point to conduct your own researches about this matter would be to Look up on the Internet for: "The Toronto Blessing Unmasked PT21 of 21". This is a series of 21 videos, I do not believe you will find them on Brighteon. All 21 videos are on YouTube, you will find the link for all 21 videos in this Message on Brighteon:False Prophets of Christianity unmaskedImportant Update, Youtube removed all 21 Videos from their site.To have a better idea of what is going on in all the 21 videos I uplaoded some excerpts on Brighteon:Anointing Video DEEPLY DISTURBING AND ALARMINGNot the Vaccine, did you tae the REAL Mark of the Beast?The left Leg Anointing SHOCKING VIDEOMany more shocking Anointing Videos on Brighteon, check this Link:Make sure to also read:Revelation 11: The Two Witnesses, their Dead Bodies' Spoils wee divided:The Two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and Magog