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False Prophets of Christianity exposed
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131 views • October 25, 2020
I usually post a Bible Study but today I believe it is extremely importnat that I give to my readers the opportunity to watch a Series of 21 Videos on YouTube. An Australian Producer, Bill Koulaxizellis, did a compilation of shocking footages that were filmed during Church Services, Crusades and Revivals of very famous Televangelists and well known Christian Ministers. In these videos you will see multitudes of Christian Believers manifesting demonic spirits and so called "men of God" pretending to speak in tongues while doing evocations to the Devil.
You will find at the end of this message, the YouTube links for all 21 videos
Those who do not like to click on links, go to YouTube and search for "The Toronto Blessing unmasked PTX to 21" and change X from 1 to 21.
To have a better idea of what is going on in all the 21 videos I would recommend that you watch first:
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT21 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZw1c3elns&;t=14s
Below are the YouTube links of all 21 videos:
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT1 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFfeQlBTJMo&;t=33s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT2 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xmrPpZs1fg&;t=423s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT3 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxXyTymwg8A
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT4 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GKOfji9EfA
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT5 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpVBjEdtid8
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT6 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMW1H3jkq2c
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT7 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhdYAXxPsCA&;t=4s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT8 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiTV85l1_BM&;t=9s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT9 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWo7NzLKHFk&;t=216s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT10 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVSlBMDkqew&;t=413s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT11 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTv4fcpaO7E&;t=695s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT12 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlU9fv2Hf6o
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT13 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWHaniEUQLY
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT14 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qbcRhYtfUc&;t=131s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT15 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xa_V414J2E
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT16 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgzUEg2jmIk&;t=530s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT17 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb0SpBIbLuI
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT18 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiH6fieqYAw
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT19 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pStMuwcNFuM
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT20 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5DtQA2tfqM
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT21 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZw1c3elns&;t=14s
You will find at the end of this message, the YouTube links for all 21 videos
Those who do not like to click on links, go to YouTube and search for "The Toronto Blessing unmasked PTX to 21" and change X from 1 to 21.
To have a better idea of what is going on in all the 21 videos I would recommend that you watch first:
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT21 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZw1c3elns&;t=14s
Below are the YouTube links of all 21 videos:
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT1 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFfeQlBTJMo&;t=33s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT2 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xmrPpZs1fg&;t=423s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT3 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxXyTymwg8A
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT4 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GKOfji9EfA
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT5 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpVBjEdtid8
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT6 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMW1H3jkq2c
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT7 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhdYAXxPsCA&;t=4s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT8 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiTV85l1_BM&;t=9s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT9 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWo7NzLKHFk&;t=216s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT10 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVSlBMDkqew&;t=413s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT11 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTv4fcpaO7E&;t=695s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT12 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlU9fv2Hf6o
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT13 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWHaniEUQLY
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT14 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qbcRhYtfUc&;t=131s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT15 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xa_V414J2E
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT16 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgzUEg2jmIk&;t=530s
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT17 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb0SpBIbLuI
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT18 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiH6fieqYAw
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT19 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pStMuwcNFuM
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT20 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5DtQA2tfqM
The Toronto Blessing unmasked PT21 to 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZw1c3elns&;t=14s
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