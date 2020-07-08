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THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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60 views • July 08, 2020
Nearly ten years after the tragic events of September 11, 2001, entrepreneur David Hooper began to question the official accounts of that day. Nagging skepticism soon turned to obsession. His quest to uncover THE TRUTH behind the attacks soon created disharmony within his family and near financial ruin. Hooper's feature-length documentary The Anatomy of a Great Deception encapsulates his findings during this tumultuous period of discovery.
Of course, Hooper was not alone in his perception of a conspiracy. A growing number of regular citizens and figures of various industries had embarked on their own amateur investigations by the time his suspicions were first sparked. Their findings inform much of Hooper's own conclusions.
For he and many others, the curious crumbling of Building 7 represents one of the fundamental building blocks of a potential conspiracy. Located 300 feet from the North Tower - the length of a football field - Building 7 fell to the ground in the late afternoon of 9/11. Investigators claimed it had fallen due to structural compromises caused by the intensity of heat from the neighboring Twin Towers. Yet, in researching other high-rise buildings imperiled by raging fires, Hooper was unable to locate a single incident of a nearby building collapsing as a byproduct of such an event. In fact, none of the buildings that were actually engulfed in flames collapsed either. Several engineers have also come forward and claimed that the temperature of the fires on that day could not have successfully melted the steel structure of the towers. Could this indicate evidence of a controlled demolition?
In painstaking detail, Hooper continues to lay out findings from that day which support this troubling hypothesis, including sightings of molten metal, ear witness accounts of audible explosions, and the curiously symmetrical trajectory of each tower's collapse. Scattered throughout are archived interview clips of researchers, investigators, architectural specialists, and even fire department officials who all echo these same suspicions.
Note: If you are having a hard to comprehending or Waking Up to the COVID-19 PLANdemic False Flag HOAX Event, and you still haven't Woke Up to 911 Was An Inside Job, then you should start researching 9/11 to get CONSCIOUS on this event first.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9967f7e3-6e9a-4560-af7e-e58ee620d317
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8de81432-9f49-4d8c-9d6a-47c81560fb2d
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF BUILDING 7 WITH ED ASNER - ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/88f08ac1-719c-40e9-b090-069e9b836684
USA PLANNED TO TAKE OUT 7 MUSLIM NATIONS BACK IN 2001 - GENERAL WESLEY CLARK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d13697de-80c0-4a97-9106-8997e638a2f4
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKC BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
PSYOPS GOES MAINSTREAM - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b98d09a0-dcd5-4c06-9203-bccc75145aea
David Hooper on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrR9MktjuIFxjI_Yq_3O9mg
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Of course, Hooper was not alone in his perception of a conspiracy. A growing number of regular citizens and figures of various industries had embarked on their own amateur investigations by the time his suspicions were first sparked. Their findings inform much of Hooper's own conclusions.
For he and many others, the curious crumbling of Building 7 represents one of the fundamental building blocks of a potential conspiracy. Located 300 feet from the North Tower - the length of a football field - Building 7 fell to the ground in the late afternoon of 9/11. Investigators claimed it had fallen due to structural compromises caused by the intensity of heat from the neighboring Twin Towers. Yet, in researching other high-rise buildings imperiled by raging fires, Hooper was unable to locate a single incident of a nearby building collapsing as a byproduct of such an event. In fact, none of the buildings that were actually engulfed in flames collapsed either. Several engineers have also come forward and claimed that the temperature of the fires on that day could not have successfully melted the steel structure of the towers. Could this indicate evidence of a controlled demolition?
In painstaking detail, Hooper continues to lay out findings from that day which support this troubling hypothesis, including sightings of molten metal, ear witness accounts of audible explosions, and the curiously symmetrical trajectory of each tower's collapse. Scattered throughout are archived interview clips of researchers, investigators, architectural specialists, and even fire department officials who all echo these same suspicions.
Note: If you are having a hard to comprehending or Waking Up to the COVID-19 PLANdemic False Flag HOAX Event, and you still haven't Woke Up to 911 Was An Inside Job, then you should start researching 9/11 to get CONSCIOUS on this event first.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9967f7e3-6e9a-4560-af7e-e58ee620d317
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8de81432-9f49-4d8c-9d6a-47c81560fb2d
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF BUILDING 7 WITH ED ASNER - ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/88f08ac1-719c-40e9-b090-069e9b836684
USA PLANNED TO TAKE OUT 7 MUSLIM NATIONS BACK IN 2001 - GENERAL WESLEY CLARK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d13697de-80c0-4a97-9106-8997e638a2f4
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKC BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
PSYOPS GOES MAINSTREAM - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b98d09a0-dcd5-4c06-9203-bccc75145aea
David Hooper on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrR9MktjuIFxjI_Yq_3O9mg
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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