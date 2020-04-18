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PSYOPS GOES MAINSTREAM - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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811 views • April 18, 2020
Mainstream Media (MSM) is one of the 4 Sources of Disinformation that ALWAYS LIES. If you still beLIEve there is any Truth in MSM, I hate to be the one to tell you that you are in fact UNCONSCIOUS, whether or not you consider yourself to be well-informed, or even a Truther. Remember, a Truther does not a CONSCIOUS BEING make. A Truther is anyone that is awake to at least ONE TRUTH; whereas a Conscious Being means you are awake to 30 OR MORE TRUTHS. There may be as many as 10% Truthers on earth, but there are less than 1/10th of 1% Conscious Beings on earth. ONLY CONSCIOUS BEINGS CAN CREATE OR CHANGE REALITY, so you must Wake Up all the way to Conscious if you plan on being part of the SOLUTION rather than keep staying as part of the PROBLEM. You must either learn that MSM is COMPLETE BS & watch it only to learn the LIES & PROPAGANDA coming from Government, or you turn off the Mainstream Media and NEVER WATCH IT AGAIN. For most people, TURNING OFF THE NEWS IS THE ONLY THING THAT WORKS, because most people will fall right back into the trap where they start getting brainwashed all over again. The CIA & the Zionists that own & operate the MSM in the US are very good at what they do. I have not watched a single episode of MSM for over 10 years now, and I am more informed that 99% of the population. As long as you have access to the internet, and you have learned the 5 Rules to Awakening & the 4 Sources of Disinformation, you don't need MSM. The Military PsyOps & Government Covert Intelligence slogan has always been, "Control the mind & the ass will follow, and there is a double meaning for the word ass". Read it and weep, this is what the False Authorities truly think about you! Amazing Polly did a great job with this video.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Polly St. George at Amazing Polly
http://amazingpolly.net/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Polly St. George at Amazing Polly
http://amazingpolly.net/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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