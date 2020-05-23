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SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
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59 views • May 23, 2020
The so-called 'terror-attack' of 9/11 was nothing but a PsyOp or, in other words, a FALSE FLAG EVENT. It was pulled off with the active support of the Mainstream Media News - and their complicity continues to this day. The entire World Trade Center complex - 9 buildings in all - was of course demolished (in bright daylight - hidden behind a smokescreen ) but what we saw on TV was nothing but a prefabricated 'Hollywood' movie. No planes were involved (thus no passengers died), but sadly, many cops & firefighters did die that could not be let in on the government's plan to take down all these buildings with explosives. No Muslims were involved or died on 911. No Muslim terrorists, no plane passengers, no airline employees, no plane parts, no passenger luggage, and no black boxes were ever found because 4 PLANES DID NOT CRASH ON 911. United Airlines & American Airlines conspired with the Deep State, CIA, FBI, MI-6, and MOSSAD, so those two airlines will ALWAYS get bailed out from any financial difficulties such as the newest False Flag Event called the COVID19 PLANDEMIC. Now, all this may come as a shock to many people. However, the evidence is overwhelming and has been consolidated by the steady efforts of independent researchers from all over the world - who have nothing to gain from spreading false information. ALL Conspiracy Theorists work for the world governments, TRUTHERS are NOT conspiracy theorists, they simply FOLLOW THE RESEARCH WHEREVER THE TRUTH TAKES THEM. The very definition of the word TERRORISM is GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION. Ultimately, it is up to every open-minded individual to look at the available evidence for him/herself. However, please keep in mind that most 'conspiracy theories' you may have bumped into (such as Michael Moore's blockbuster Fahrenheit 9/11 and the internet blockbuster Loose Change) were created to uphold our illusion of living in a world graced with freedom of speech.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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