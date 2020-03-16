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Aborto - Capítulo 2 - Vida y Control de Población
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17 views • March 16, 2020
Editorial personal con motivo del debate mediático-legislativo sobre la legalización del aborto en Argentina
Capítulo 2 - Vida y Control de Población
edición: marzo 2020
_____
Protagonistas invitados: Chinda Brandolino, Agustín Laje
_____
Cita sugerida:
https://www.brighteon.com/e2aedfad-9a69-4831-bed7-a2220c3566a9
Aníbal Domínguez, Aborto, capítulo 2, Editorial audiovisual “anotaciones al margen”, marzo 2020.
_____
Música
Tema: BaRock
Artista: Michał Jelonek
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/QMamJvNAhdE
Michał Jelonek - BaRock
Canal: Gopiszokla
Material audiovisual
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/ImzD5hQX7w8
MARCHA DESPENALIZACION ABORTO - DRONE INFOCIELO
Canal: Infocielo
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/Nh00h06QVak
PONENCIAS A FAVOR - 10 de Abril de 2018
Canal: Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/u-XctpKFwjc
Tenso debate entre Mirtha Legrand y Narda Lepes por la despenalización del aborto
Canal: eltrece
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/Mse-nz5mBxU
Diputada Lospennato Silvia Gabriela - Sesión 13-06-2018 - PL
Canal: Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/nBvQYA7OG7U
PLENARIO INTERRUPCIÓN VOLUNTARIA DEL EMBARAZO 31-07-18
Canal: Senado Argentino
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/qLZ52fDWh6Y
Cynthia Hotton y Gómez Centurión: Un frente que no admite peronistas ni pañuelos verdes
Canal: LA NACION
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/3RechGUlD1Q
8M Paro Internacional de Mujeres // Primeras imágenes del Drone de Prensa Obrera
Canal: Partido Obrero
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/YsFpgPIlJHM
Myriam Bregman sobre el aborto: "Esto no puede esperar"
Canal: Crónica TV
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/Brz6Czbx2oQ
PONENCIAS A FAVOR - 17 de Abril de 2018
Canal: Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/9MQBsCyaOsA
Debate por el aborto legal en C5N // Vanina Biasi y Carla Deiana
Canal: Partido Obrero
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/pJKuq5FBO0M
Dra. Chinda Brandolino - Aborto y feminismo en Los Ignorantes
Canal: Los Ignorantes
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/DMOfzXyTNLg
Voto evangélico y pro vida: ¿es el voto que busca el oficialismo?
Canal: LA NACION
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/l9j2jwWrez0
Cara a Cara - 2019-10-04 - 10/03/19 Agustin Laje - los Argumentos de Abortistas Sobre el Tema del Ab
Canal: EWTNespanol
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/5HgJvdEfwLU
16-11-18 - Educación sexual integral - Dra. Chinda Brandolino, MP 16789
Canal: AudioVisual Jujuy
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/zFDJkrNpfRI
A FAVOR: GINÉS GONZÁLEZ GARCÍA - EXMINISTRO DE SALUD Y AMBIENTE DE LA NACIÓN 24-07-18
Canal: Senado Argentino
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/LWIf1Ax43fo
Agustin Laje - Entrevista exclusiva para Baires Medios
Canal: Baires Medios
Bibliografía y hemerografía
Fuente: Google Books
https://books.google.com.ar/books?id=d5Ir0wQaqXYC&source=gbs_book_other_versions
Thomas Robert Malthus - Ensayo sobre el principio de la población
Traducción y edición: José Maria Noguera, Joaquin Miguel, Eusebio María del Valle
Madrid, 1846
Fuente: Online Library of Liberty
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/malthus-an-essay-on-the-principle-of-population-2-vols-1826-6th-ed
Thomas Robert Malthus - An Essay on the Principle of Population
Londres, 1826, John Murray, 6th ed.
Fuente: Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Campinas, Biblioteca Digital
http://bibliotecadigital.puc-campinas.edu.br/services/e-books/Charles%20Darwin-1.pdf
Charles Robert Darwin - The descent of man
Londres, 1874, John Murray, 2dn ed.
Fuente: ΩMEGALF∀ Biblioteca Libre
https://www.omegalfa.es/autores.php?letra=&pagina=6#
Charles Robert Darwin - El origen del hombre
Traducción: A. López White
Valencia, Sempere y Compañía
Fuente: Organización de los Estados Americanos
http://www.oas.org/juridico/spanish/tratados/b-29.html
TRATADO INTERAMERICANO DE ASISTENCIA RECIPROCA
Río de Janeiro, 9 de febrero de 1947
Fuente: LA NACION
https://www.lanacion.com.ar/el-mundo/el-pacto-que-se-quebro-en-malvinas-nid335481
El pacto que se quebró en Malvinas
15 de septiembre de 2001
Fuente: Página|12
https://www.pagina12.com.ar/221260-rechazo-a-macri-y-al-uso-del-tiar-en-venezuela
Rechazo a Macri y al uso del TIAR en Venezuela
Informe: Melisa Molina
27 de septiembre de 2019
Fuente: University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
http://michiganintheworld.history.lsa.umich.edu/environmentalism/files/original/7996eb7ce45eeb1b8c6a37a54f41129e.pdf
Special Message to the Congress on Problems of Population Growth
Richard Nixon
18 de julio de 1969
_____
Cap 1
https://www.brighteon.com/9109f60a-7948-489d-89d2-d6bafe493284
Cap 2
https://www.brighteon.com/e2aedfad-9a69-4831-bed7-a2220c3566a9
Cap 3
https://www.brighteon.com/7a6f114d-9e2d-4bd7-a82a-d27ad913a2a1
Cap 4 I
https://www.brighteon.com/83a4d6fe-1559-4543-9144-892cf2798697
Cap 4 II
https://www.brighteon.com/681521d4-a4e4-4e43-b137-ed10415d9a83
Cap 5
https://www.brighteon.com/e91fa66a-dbaf-452b-b24e-ca9a9c1520c7
Capítulo 2 - Vida y Control de Población
edición: marzo 2020
_____
Protagonistas invitados: Chinda Brandolino, Agustín Laje
_____
Cita sugerida:
https://www.brighteon.com/e2aedfad-9a69-4831-bed7-a2220c3566a9
Aníbal Domínguez, Aborto, capítulo 2, Editorial audiovisual “anotaciones al margen”, marzo 2020.
_____
Música
Tema: BaRock
Artista: Michał Jelonek
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/QMamJvNAhdE
Michał Jelonek - BaRock
Canal: Gopiszokla
Material audiovisual
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/ImzD5hQX7w8
MARCHA DESPENALIZACION ABORTO - DRONE INFOCIELO
Canal: Infocielo
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/Nh00h06QVak
PONENCIAS A FAVOR - 10 de Abril de 2018
Canal: Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/u-XctpKFwjc
Tenso debate entre Mirtha Legrand y Narda Lepes por la despenalización del aborto
Canal: eltrece
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/Mse-nz5mBxU
Diputada Lospennato Silvia Gabriela - Sesión 13-06-2018 - PL
Canal: Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/nBvQYA7OG7U
PLENARIO INTERRUPCIÓN VOLUNTARIA DEL EMBARAZO 31-07-18
Canal: Senado Argentino
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/qLZ52fDWh6Y
Cynthia Hotton y Gómez Centurión: Un frente que no admite peronistas ni pañuelos verdes
Canal: LA NACION
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/3RechGUlD1Q
8M Paro Internacional de Mujeres // Primeras imágenes del Drone de Prensa Obrera
Canal: Partido Obrero
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/YsFpgPIlJHM
Myriam Bregman sobre el aborto: "Esto no puede esperar"
Canal: Crónica TV
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/Brz6Czbx2oQ
PONENCIAS A FAVOR - 17 de Abril de 2018
Canal: Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/9MQBsCyaOsA
Debate por el aborto legal en C5N // Vanina Biasi y Carla Deiana
Canal: Partido Obrero
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/pJKuq5FBO0M
Dra. Chinda Brandolino - Aborto y feminismo en Los Ignorantes
Canal: Los Ignorantes
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/DMOfzXyTNLg
Voto evangélico y pro vida: ¿es el voto que busca el oficialismo?
Canal: LA NACION
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/l9j2jwWrez0
Cara a Cara - 2019-10-04 - 10/03/19 Agustin Laje - los Argumentos de Abortistas Sobre el Tema del Ab
Canal: EWTNespanol
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/5HgJvdEfwLU
16-11-18 - Educación sexual integral - Dra. Chinda Brandolino, MP 16789
Canal: AudioVisual Jujuy
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/zFDJkrNpfRI
A FAVOR: GINÉS GONZÁLEZ GARCÍA - EXMINISTRO DE SALUD Y AMBIENTE DE LA NACIÓN 24-07-18
Canal: Senado Argentino
Fuente: YouTube
https://youtu.be/LWIf1Ax43fo
Agustin Laje - Entrevista exclusiva para Baires Medios
Canal: Baires Medios
Bibliografía y hemerografía
Fuente: Google Books
https://books.google.com.ar/books?id=d5Ir0wQaqXYC&source=gbs_book_other_versions
Thomas Robert Malthus - Ensayo sobre el principio de la población
Traducción y edición: José Maria Noguera, Joaquin Miguel, Eusebio María del Valle
Madrid, 1846
Fuente: Online Library of Liberty
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/malthus-an-essay-on-the-principle-of-population-2-vols-1826-6th-ed
Thomas Robert Malthus - An Essay on the Principle of Population
Londres, 1826, John Murray, 6th ed.
Fuente: Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Campinas, Biblioteca Digital
http://bibliotecadigital.puc-campinas.edu.br/services/e-books/Charles%20Darwin-1.pdf
Charles Robert Darwin - The descent of man
Londres, 1874, John Murray, 2dn ed.
Fuente: ΩMEGALF∀ Biblioteca Libre
https://www.omegalfa.es/autores.php?letra=&pagina=6#
Charles Robert Darwin - El origen del hombre
Traducción: A. López White
Valencia, Sempere y Compañía
Fuente: Organización de los Estados Americanos
http://www.oas.org/juridico/spanish/tratados/b-29.html
TRATADO INTERAMERICANO DE ASISTENCIA RECIPROCA
Río de Janeiro, 9 de febrero de 1947
Fuente: LA NACION
https://www.lanacion.com.ar/el-mundo/el-pacto-que-se-quebro-en-malvinas-nid335481
El pacto que se quebró en Malvinas
15 de septiembre de 2001
Fuente: Página|12
https://www.pagina12.com.ar/221260-rechazo-a-macri-y-al-uso-del-tiar-en-venezuela
Rechazo a Macri y al uso del TIAR en Venezuela
Informe: Melisa Molina
27 de septiembre de 2019
Fuente: University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
http://michiganintheworld.history.lsa.umich.edu/environmentalism/files/original/7996eb7ce45eeb1b8c6a37a54f41129e.pdf
Special Message to the Congress on Problems of Population Growth
Richard Nixon
18 de julio de 1969
_____
Cap 1
https://www.brighteon.com/9109f60a-7948-489d-89d2-d6bafe493284
Cap 2
https://www.brighteon.com/e2aedfad-9a69-4831-bed7-a2220c3566a9
Cap 3
https://www.brighteon.com/7a6f114d-9e2d-4bd7-a82a-d27ad913a2a1
Cap 4 I
https://www.brighteon.com/83a4d6fe-1559-4543-9144-892cf2798697
Cap 4 II
https://www.brighteon.com/681521d4-a4e4-4e43-b137-ed10415d9a83
Cap 5
https://www.brighteon.com/e91fa66a-dbaf-452b-b24e-ca9a9c1520c7
Keywords
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