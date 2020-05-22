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GET READY! YOU MAY GET A VISIT LIKE THIS SOON!! - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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145 views • May 22, 2020
Brian Young over at High Impact Flix once again does a great job on coverage & commentary of these Terrorist Cops in Australia. Once again, DO NOT ANSWER YOUR FRONT DOOR WHEN TERRORIST COPS COME KNOCKING. Don't forget, DO NOT go outside when they are present, DO NOT invite them inside, and DO NOT answer questions. They must get you to acknowledge your STRAWMAN so they can form a contract with you, get you to STAND UNDER THEIR AUTHORITY, and then they issue you a ticket/fine for violating the orders of a politician. If they didn't need this, they would have mailed the fine to you; THINK PEOPLE, THINK!. When you go outside to protest your slavery, wear a GUY FAWKES mask like the group ANONYMOUS. They CAN NOT pick you up with FACIAL RECOGNITION SOFTWARE, and you are complying with their stupid ass WEAR A MASK OUTSIDE YOUR HOME BS! These two cops are utterly UNCONSCIOUS (as in Brain Dead), and are in fact COMMITTING CRIMINAL ACTS THEMSELVES. I am not giving you Legal Advice, I AM GIVING YOU TRUTHER ADVICE. I am a 33 year retired Law Enforcement Officer, 28 year retired Soldier, and even worked 8 years as a College Professor. I am telling you these cops are ENFORCERS FOR THE MOB, they are not Peace Officers. More & more cops are becoming CONSCIOUS right now, but these two are not part of them. Wow! The World Revolution against the New World Order agenda is on your doorsteps, so you need to ask yourself are you MENTALLY, PHYSICALLY, SPIRITUALLY, EMOTIONALLY, and FINANCIALLY ready to STAND & DEFEND IN PLACE, rather than Shelter in Place.
CLUE: Government authorities CAN NOT order you to evacuate your home because of an approaching hurricane or forest fire, and they CAN NOT order you to lock down in your home because of a virus (fake or real). Governments can STRONGLY RECOMMEND either course of action, but it is up to the PEOPLE TO CHOOSE THEIR "INDIVIDUAL" DESTINY & COURSE OF ACTION. Normally, if you do the EXACT OPPOSITE of what Government & Mainstream Media ask you to do is going to be YOUR BEST COURSE OF ACTION 99.9% of the time. Just saying, there is a long proven track record that governments are not PUBLIC SERVANTS, never have been & never will be. People are considered GOVERNMENT LIVESTOCK (aka GOVERNMENT PROPERTY).
Quote: The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.' Ronald Reagan 40th president of US (1911 - 2004)
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27087981-ee68-4d71-83f5-63b6b9494694
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0a2d0ee4-5543-4c0a-a516-04822a2a7b8d
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
CLUE: Government authorities CAN NOT order you to evacuate your home because of an approaching hurricane or forest fire, and they CAN NOT order you to lock down in your home because of a virus (fake or real). Governments can STRONGLY RECOMMEND either course of action, but it is up to the PEOPLE TO CHOOSE THEIR "INDIVIDUAL" DESTINY & COURSE OF ACTION. Normally, if you do the EXACT OPPOSITE of what Government & Mainstream Media ask you to do is going to be YOUR BEST COURSE OF ACTION 99.9% of the time. Just saying, there is a long proven track record that governments are not PUBLIC SERVANTS, never have been & never will be. People are considered GOVERNMENT LIVESTOCK (aka GOVERNMENT PROPERTY).
Quote: The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.' Ronald Reagan 40th president of US (1911 - 2004)
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27087981-ee68-4d71-83f5-63b6b9494694
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0a2d0ee4-5543-4c0a-a516-04822a2a7b8d
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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