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Part 4 - LITERATURE LINKS for video: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" & "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
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Part4
LITERATURE LINKS for videos: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" https://www.brighteon.com/39ab4e91-c64d-4219-ad4f-7f368aec76c6 "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later" https://www.brighteon.com/1d587d2e-2c10-4336-9606-bc1c3cd6e9e1
Part 1 Links (slide 1-28)
https://www.brighteon.com/e4ee541b-68c5-4e67-9eff-1d7b0692336a
Part 2 Links (slide 29-61)
https://www.brighteon.com/a315295e-5769-4d69-85a9-2105c4af64fc
Part 3 Links (slide 62-105)
https://www.brighteon.com/ae0bb30b-3b52-484e-ac97-98c6578f7847
Part 4 Links (slide 106-finis)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6033f58-1c97-40ad-8b73-b6d1b9690c28
Slide 109, Deutsch and Slide 108, English
https://www.exlibris.ch/de/buecher-buch/deutschsprachige-buecher/rudolf-breuss/krebs-leukaemie/id/9783000184079?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxs_rqoiM6gIVjYGyCh10nQQzEAQYASABEgIsD_D_BwE&;gclsrc=aw.ds
Das Buch von Rudolf Breuss "KREBS/Leukämie und andere scheinbar unheilbare Krankheiten mit natürlichen Mitteln heilbar“
Slide 111,112 Deutsch and Slide 110,111, English
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/038847002/publication/US2017136121A1?q=BioNTech%20rna
Slide 113, Deutsch and Slide 112, English
https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(03)02687-3/fulltext
Immunologic influences on allergy and the TH1/TH2 balance
Slide 114, Deutsch and Slide 113, English
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/045442489/publication/AU2011253592A1?q=BioNTech%20rna
Slide 115, Deutsch and Slide 114, English
ESPACENET
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/038847002/publication/US2017136121A1?q=BioNTech%20rna
US2017136121A1 RNA VACCINESVerfügbar inPatent Translate
Slide 116, Deutsch and Slide 115, English
10. A method for inducing a induce TH1-biased immune response comprising administering an RNA vaccine comprising an RNA molecule encoding for an allergen selected from the group consisting of Aln g 1, Alt a 1, Amb a 1, Api g 1, Ara h 2, Bet v 1, beta-casein, Car b 1, Cas s 1, Cla h 8, Cora 1, Cry j 1, Cyp c 1, Dau c 1, Der p 2, Fags 1, Fel d 1, Hey b 6, Jun a 1, Mal d 1, ovalbumin (OVA), Phlp 1, Phlp 2, Phlp 5, Phlp 6, Phlp 7, and hypoallergenic fragments thereof into a body.
ALLERGEN NOMENCLATURE
WHO/IUIS Allergen Nomenclature Sub-Committee
Aln g 1
http://www.allergen.org/viewallergen.php?aid=19
Broadly defined, transfection is the process of artificially introducing nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) into cells, utilizing means other than viral infection.
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/051059658/publication/AU2014281026A1?q=COVID%2019
PS correction:
Hepatitis is no classical Retrovirus instead it is an "enveloped pararetrovirus", but still found somehow in the cell nuceus:
Nuclear Import of Hepatitis B Virus Capsids and Genome
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5294990/
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is an enveloped pararetrovirus with a DNA genome, which is found in an up to 36 nm-measuring capsid. Replication of the genome occurs via an RNA intermediate, which is synthesized in the nucleus. The virus must have thus ways of transporting its DNA genome into this compartment. This review summarizes the data on hepatitis B virus genome transport and correlates the finding to those from other viruses.
Picture from this Video
1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7471983/
Of Mice and Men: The Coronavirus MHV and Mouse Models as a Translational Approach to Understand SARS-CoV-2
2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150576/
Structure of mouse coronavirus spike protein complexed with receptor reveals mechanism for viral entry
Part4
LITERATURE LINKS for videos: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" https://www.brighteon.com/39ab4e91-c64d-4219-ad4f-7f368aec76c6 "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later" https://www.brighteon.com/1d587d2e-2c10-4336-9606-bc1c3cd6e9e1
Part 1 Links (slide 1-28)
https://www.brighteon.com/e4ee541b-68c5-4e67-9eff-1d7b0692336a
Part 2 Links (slide 29-61)
https://www.brighteon.com/a315295e-5769-4d69-85a9-2105c4af64fc
Part 3 Links (slide 62-105)
https://www.brighteon.com/ae0bb30b-3b52-484e-ac97-98c6578f7847
Part 4 Links (slide 106-finis)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6033f58-1c97-40ad-8b73-b6d1b9690c28
Slide 109, Deutsch and Slide 108, English
https://www.exlibris.ch/de/buecher-buch/deutschsprachige-buecher/rudolf-breuss/krebs-leukaemie/id/9783000184079?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxs_rqoiM6gIVjYGyCh10nQQzEAQYASABEgIsD_D_BwE&;gclsrc=aw.ds
Das Buch von Rudolf Breuss "KREBS/Leukämie und andere scheinbar unheilbare Krankheiten mit natürlichen Mitteln heilbar“
Slide 111,112 Deutsch and Slide 110,111, English
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/038847002/publication/US2017136121A1?q=BioNTech%20rna
Slide 113, Deutsch and Slide 112, English
https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(03)02687-3/fulltext
Immunologic influences on allergy and the TH1/TH2 balance
Slide 114, Deutsch and Slide 113, English
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/045442489/publication/AU2011253592A1?q=BioNTech%20rna
Slide 115, Deutsch and Slide 114, English
ESPACENET
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/038847002/publication/US2017136121A1?q=BioNTech%20rna
US2017136121A1 RNA VACCINESVerfügbar inPatent Translate
Slide 116, Deutsch and Slide 115, English
10. A method for inducing a induce TH1-biased immune response comprising administering an RNA vaccine comprising an RNA molecule encoding for an allergen selected from the group consisting of Aln g 1, Alt a 1, Amb a 1, Api g 1, Ara h 2, Bet v 1, beta-casein, Car b 1, Cas s 1, Cla h 8, Cora 1, Cry j 1, Cyp c 1, Dau c 1, Der p 2, Fags 1, Fel d 1, Hey b 6, Jun a 1, Mal d 1, ovalbumin (OVA), Phlp 1, Phlp 2, Phlp 5, Phlp 6, Phlp 7, and hypoallergenic fragments thereof into a body.
ALLERGEN NOMENCLATURE
WHO/IUIS Allergen Nomenclature Sub-Committee
Aln g 1
http://www.allergen.org/viewallergen.php?aid=19
Broadly defined, transfection is the process of artificially introducing nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) into cells, utilizing means other than viral infection.
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/051059658/publication/AU2014281026A1?q=COVID%2019
PS correction:
Hepatitis is no classical Retrovirus instead it is an "enveloped pararetrovirus", but still found somehow in the cell nuceus:
Nuclear Import of Hepatitis B Virus Capsids and Genome
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5294990/
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is an enveloped pararetrovirus with a DNA genome, which is found in an up to 36 nm-measuring capsid. Replication of the genome occurs via an RNA intermediate, which is synthesized in the nucleus. The virus must have thus ways of transporting its DNA genome into this compartment. This review summarizes the data on hepatitis B virus genome transport and correlates the finding to those from other viruses.
Picture from this Video
1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7471983/
Of Mice and Men: The Coronavirus MHV and Mouse Models as a Translational Approach to Understand SARS-CoV-2
2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150576/
Structure of mouse coronavirus spike protein complexed with receptor reveals mechanism for viral entry
Keywords
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