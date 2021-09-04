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Part 1-LITERATURE LINKS for video: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" & "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
DrUteSorger
DrUteSorger
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LITERATURE LINKS:
"Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später"
https://www.brighteon.com/39ab4e91-c64d-4219-ad4f-7f368aec76c6

"Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
https://www.brighteon.com/1d587d2e-2c10-4336-9606-bc1c3cd6e9e1

SLIDE = S


Slide 1, Deutsch

Slide 1, English





Slide 2, De

Slide 2, Eng





Slide 3, Deutsch

Slide 3, English





Slide 4, Deutsch

Slide 4, English

Hepatitis-B-Virus, green

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis-B-Virus

Image: Creativeneko/123rf) (9),black and white picture to the right

https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/Coronavirus.html





Slide 5, Deutsch

Slide 5, English

https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/034441935/publication/CY1114584T1?q=BioNTech%00

german translation from greek, use www.babelfish.de to translate in english:

https://translationportal.epo.org/emtp/translate/?ACTION=abstract-retrieval&;COUNTRY=CY&ENGINE=google&FORMAT=docdb&KIND=T1&LOCALE=en_EP&NUMBER=1114584&SRCLANG=el&TRGLANG=de

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haupthistokompatibilit%C3%A4tskomplex



Slide 6, Deutsch

Slide 6, English

Database

https://www.uniprot.org/uniprot/P90210



Slide 7, Deutsch

Slide 7, English



Slide 8, Deutsch

Slide 8, English

EXCLUSIVE! DR. DAVID MARTIN JUST ENDED COVID, FAUCI, DOJ, POLITICIANS IN ONE INTERVIEW W STEW PETERS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAVHcOmgbkd4/




Slide 9, Deutsch

Slide 9, English

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC356985/



Slide 10, Deutsch

Slide 10, English

https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/recombinant-vaccine-production-yeast

Hepatitis-B-Virus, green

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis-B-Virus





Slide 11, Deutsch

Slide 11, English

https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/recombinant-vaccine-production-yeast

The hepatitis B virus does not produce any cytopathic effect, so the damage to the liver cells is increasingly attributed to the immune reaction (indirect pathogenesis, immunopathogenesis)

https://www.google.com/search?q=The+hepatitis+B+virus+does+not+produce+any+cytopathic+effect%2C+so+the+damage+to+the+liver+cells+is+increasingly+attributed+to+the+immune+reaction+(indirect+pathogenesis%2C+immunopathogenesis)&oq=The+hepatitis+B+virus+does+not+produce+any+cytopathic+effect%2C+so+the+damage+to+the+liver+cells+is+increasingly+attributed+to+the+immune+reaction+(indirect+pathogenesis%2C+immunopathogenesis)&aqs=chrome..69i57.635j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202346/

Immunopathogenesis of chronic hepatitis B

…"HBV does not have a direct cytopathic effect on the liver cell[10,29]. Typically, the death of hepatocytes in CHB is a result of apoptosis" ….


https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.02048/full

HBV-Induced Immune Imbalance in the Development of HCC

..."As a non-cytopathic virus, HBV-induced liver damage is extensively recognized to be mediated by abnormal immune attack. A dynamic balance between immune clearance and immune tolerance accounts for the outcome in patients with chronic HBV infection.“...







Slide 12, Deutsch

Slide 12, English

Figure:

https://scitechdaily.com/sars-cov-2-spike-protein-alone-may-cause-covid-19-lung-damage-even-without-the-presence-of-intact-virus/



Slide 13, Deutsch

Slide 13, English

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/?s=treatments



Slide 14, Deutsch

Slide 14, English

Structure of mouse coronavirus spike protein complexed with receptor reveals mechanism for viral entry

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150576/

…" Mouse hepatitis coronavirus (MHV) is the only known coronavirus that uses the N-terminal domain (NTD) of its spike to recognize a protein receptor, CEACAM1a. „…..



Slide 15, Deutsch

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Slide 16, English

SARS-CoV-2 binds platelet ACE2 to enhance thrombosis in COVID-19

https://jhoonline.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13045-020-00954-7



Slide 17, Deutsch

Slide 17, English

https://t.me/robinmg/7759

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc



Slide 18, Deutsch

Slide 18, English



Slide 19, Deutsch

Slide 19, English

https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Sinusvenenthrombose




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Slide 20, English


Slide 21, Deutsch

Slide 21, English

https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Sinusvenenthrombose



Slide 22, Deutsch

Slide 22, English



Slide 23, Deutsch

Slide 23, English



Slide 24, Deutsch

Slide 24, English



Slide 25, Deutsch

Slide 25, English

https://www.kinderblutkrankheiten.de/content/erkrankungen/durchblutungsstoerungen/sinusvenenthrombose/krankheitsbild


Slide 26, Deutsch

Slide 26, English



Slide 27, Deutsch

Slide 27, English



Slide 28, Deutsch

Slide 28, English

Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7873987/
Keywords
videoliteraturecorona
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