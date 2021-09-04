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Part 1-LITERATURE LINKS for video: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" & "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
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LITERATURE LINKS:
"Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später"
https://www.brighteon.com/39ab4e91-c64d-4219-ad4f-7f368aec76c6
"Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
https://www.brighteon.com/1d587d2e-2c10-4336-9606-bc1c3cd6e9e1
SLIDE = S
Slide 1, Deutsch
Slide 1, English
Slide 2, De
Slide 2, Eng
Slide 3, Deutsch
Slide 3, English
Slide 4, Deutsch
Slide 4, English
Hepatitis-B-Virus, green
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis-B-Virus
Image: Creativeneko/123rf) (9),black and white picture to the right
https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/Coronavirus.html
Slide 5, Deutsch
Slide 5, English
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/034441935/publication/CY1114584T1?q=BioNTech%00
german translation from greek, use www.babelfish.de to translate in english:
https://translationportal.epo.org/emtp/translate/?ACTION=abstract-retrieval&;COUNTRY=CY&ENGINE=google&FORMAT=docdb&KIND=T1&LOCALE=en_EP&NUMBER=1114584&SRCLANG=el&TRGLANG=de
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haupthistokompatibilit%C3%A4tskomplex
Slide 6, Deutsch
Slide 6, English
Database
https://www.uniprot.org/uniprot/P90210
Slide 7, Deutsch
Slide 7, English
Slide 8, Deutsch
Slide 8, English
EXCLUSIVE! DR. DAVID MARTIN JUST ENDED COVID, FAUCI, DOJ, POLITICIANS IN ONE INTERVIEW W STEW PETERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAVHcOmgbkd4/
Slide 9, Deutsch
Slide 9, English
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC356985/
Slide 10, Deutsch
Slide 10, English
https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/recombinant-vaccine-production-yeast
Hepatitis-B-Virus, green
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis-B-Virus
Slide 11, Deutsch
Slide 11, English
https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/recombinant-vaccine-production-yeast
The hepatitis B virus does not produce any cytopathic effect, so the damage to the liver cells is increasingly attributed to the immune reaction (indirect pathogenesis, immunopathogenesis)
https://www.google.com/search?q=The+hepatitis+B+virus+does+not+produce+any+cytopathic+effect%2C+so+the+damage+to+the+liver+cells+is+increasingly+attributed+to+the+immune+reaction+(indirect+pathogenesis%2C+immunopathogenesis)&oq=The+hepatitis+B+virus+does+not+produce+any+cytopathic+effect%2C+so+the+damage+to+the+liver+cells+is+increasingly+attributed+to+the+immune+reaction+(indirect+pathogenesis%2C+immunopathogenesis)&aqs=chrome..69i57.635j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202346/
Immunopathogenesis of chronic hepatitis B
…"HBV does not have a direct cytopathic effect on the liver cell[10,29]. Typically, the death of hepatocytes in CHB is a result of apoptosis" ….
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.02048/full
HBV-Induced Immune Imbalance in the Development of HCC
..."As a non-cytopathic virus, HBV-induced liver damage is extensively recognized to be mediated by abnormal immune attack. A dynamic balance between immune clearance and immune tolerance accounts for the outcome in patients with chronic HBV infection.“...
Slide 12, Deutsch
Slide 12, English
Figure:
https://scitechdaily.com/sars-cov-2-spike-protein-alone-may-cause-covid-19-lung-damage-even-without-the-presence-of-intact-virus/
Slide 13, Deutsch
Slide 13, English
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/?s=treatments
Slide 14, Deutsch
Slide 14, English
Structure of mouse coronavirus spike protein complexed with receptor reveals mechanism for viral entry
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150576/
…" Mouse hepatitis coronavirus (MHV) is the only known coronavirus that uses the N-terminal domain (NTD) of its spike to recognize a protein receptor, CEACAM1a. „…..
Slide 15, Deutsch
Slide 15, English
Slide 16, Deutsch
Slide 16, English
SARS-CoV-2 binds platelet ACE2 to enhance thrombosis in COVID-19
https://jhoonline.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13045-020-00954-7
Slide 17, Deutsch
Slide 17, English
https://t.me/robinmg/7759
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc
Slide 18, Deutsch
Slide 18, English
Slide 19, Deutsch
Slide 19, English
https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Sinusvenenthrombose
Slide 20, Deutsch
Slide 20, English
Slide 21, Deutsch
Slide 21, English
https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Sinusvenenthrombose
Slide 22, Deutsch
Slide 22, English
Slide 23, Deutsch
Slide 23, English
Slide 24, Deutsch
Slide 24, English
Slide 25, Deutsch
Slide 25, English
https://www.kinderblutkrankheiten.de/content/erkrankungen/durchblutungsstoerungen/sinusvenenthrombose/krankheitsbild
Slide 26, Deutsch
Slide 26, English
Slide 27, Deutsch
Slide 27, English
Slide 28, Deutsch
Slide 28, English
Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7873987/
LITERATURE LINKS:
"Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später"
https://www.brighteon.com/39ab4e91-c64d-4219-ad4f-7f368aec76c6
"Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
https://www.brighteon.com/1d587d2e-2c10-4336-9606-bc1c3cd6e9e1
SLIDE = S
Slide 1, Deutsch
Slide 1, English
Slide 2, De
Slide 2, Eng
Slide 3, Deutsch
Slide 3, English
Slide 4, Deutsch
Slide 4, English
Hepatitis-B-Virus, green
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis-B-Virus
Image: Creativeneko/123rf) (9),black and white picture to the right
https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/Coronavirus.html
Slide 5, Deutsch
Slide 5, English
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/034441935/publication/CY1114584T1?q=BioNTech%00
german translation from greek, use www.babelfish.de to translate in english:
https://translationportal.epo.org/emtp/translate/?ACTION=abstract-retrieval&;COUNTRY=CY&ENGINE=google&FORMAT=docdb&KIND=T1&LOCALE=en_EP&NUMBER=1114584&SRCLANG=el&TRGLANG=de
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haupthistokompatibilit%C3%A4tskomplex
Slide 6, Deutsch
Slide 6, English
Database
https://www.uniprot.org/uniprot/P90210
Slide 7, Deutsch
Slide 7, English
Slide 8, Deutsch
Slide 8, English
EXCLUSIVE! DR. DAVID MARTIN JUST ENDED COVID, FAUCI, DOJ, POLITICIANS IN ONE INTERVIEW W STEW PETERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAVHcOmgbkd4/
Slide 9, Deutsch
Slide 9, English
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC356985/
Slide 10, Deutsch
Slide 10, English
https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/recombinant-vaccine-production-yeast
Hepatitis-B-Virus, green
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis-B-Virus
Slide 11, Deutsch
Slide 11, English
https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/recombinant-vaccine-production-yeast
The hepatitis B virus does not produce any cytopathic effect, so the damage to the liver cells is increasingly attributed to the immune reaction (indirect pathogenesis, immunopathogenesis)
https://www.google.com/search?q=The+hepatitis+B+virus+does+not+produce+any+cytopathic+effect%2C+so+the+damage+to+the+liver+cells+is+increasingly+attributed+to+the+immune+reaction+(indirect+pathogenesis%2C+immunopathogenesis)&oq=The+hepatitis+B+virus+does+not+produce+any+cytopathic+effect%2C+so+the+damage+to+the+liver+cells+is+increasingly+attributed+to+the+immune+reaction+(indirect+pathogenesis%2C+immunopathogenesis)&aqs=chrome..69i57.635j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202346/
Immunopathogenesis of chronic hepatitis B
…"HBV does not have a direct cytopathic effect on the liver cell[10,29]. Typically, the death of hepatocytes in CHB is a result of apoptosis" ….
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.02048/full
HBV-Induced Immune Imbalance in the Development of HCC
..."As a non-cytopathic virus, HBV-induced liver damage is extensively recognized to be mediated by abnormal immune attack. A dynamic balance between immune clearance and immune tolerance accounts for the outcome in patients with chronic HBV infection.“...
Slide 12, Deutsch
Slide 12, English
Figure:
https://scitechdaily.com/sars-cov-2-spike-protein-alone-may-cause-covid-19-lung-damage-even-without-the-presence-of-intact-virus/
Slide 13, Deutsch
Slide 13, English
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/?s=treatments
Slide 14, Deutsch
Slide 14, English
Structure of mouse coronavirus spike protein complexed with receptor reveals mechanism for viral entry
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150576/
…" Mouse hepatitis coronavirus (MHV) is the only known coronavirus that uses the N-terminal domain (NTD) of its spike to recognize a protein receptor, CEACAM1a. „…..
Slide 15, Deutsch
Slide 15, English
Slide 16, Deutsch
Slide 16, English
SARS-CoV-2 binds platelet ACE2 to enhance thrombosis in COVID-19
https://jhoonline.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13045-020-00954-7
Slide 17, Deutsch
Slide 17, English
https://t.me/robinmg/7759
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc
Slide 18, Deutsch
Slide 18, English
Slide 19, Deutsch
Slide 19, English
https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Sinusvenenthrombose
Slide 20, Deutsch
Slide 20, English
Slide 21, Deutsch
Slide 21, English
https://flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Sinusvenenthrombose
Slide 22, Deutsch
Slide 22, English
Slide 23, Deutsch
Slide 23, English
Slide 24, Deutsch
Slide 24, English
Slide 25, Deutsch
Slide 25, English
https://www.kinderblutkrankheiten.de/content/erkrankungen/durchblutungsstoerungen/sinusvenenthrombose/krankheitsbild
Slide 26, Deutsch
Slide 26, English
Slide 27, Deutsch
Slide 27, English
Slide 28, Deutsch
Slide 28, English
Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7873987/
Keywords
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