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Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later
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90 views • September 02, 2021
- Hepatitis and Corona are related
- Both have spikes, these are similar to 26.5% , according to a study
- Both viruses are not cytopathic by themselves, rather the immune system causes the damage if, for example, it reacts excessively.
- The hepatitis B vaccination is only effective against 1% of the hepatitis variants
- There are only about 5000 hepatitis B cases in Germany per year, (even years with only 3 digits), hepatitis usually heals spontaneously on its own, there are many asymptomatic cases
- The infection of hepatitis occurs the same way as with AIDS (so children are not at risk)
- 30 years later (!) without Booster, there are still (!) antibodies
- The hepatitis B injection contains residual genetic engineered yeast
- Yeast can cause hepatitis itself
- permanent infection (can) occur in vaccinated people
- autoimmune diseases have occurred in many students after 30 years, some have already died
- mRNA is patented (espacenet), which ENCODES vegetables, if they were injected, people would be allergic to their own food and would probably get Crohn's disease or alike
- Case report: Zeolite detoxifies mercury and neutralizes the consequences of strokes
- The Mercury problem does not show in blood tests, because it sits it the deposits, one can detect it with the ceolite method. Even offspring has been tested with double digit fold above norm limit. Fish (tuna, fat fish-polluted oceans-) poses added risk, example eskimo children.
- Blood platelets absorb toxins and then form clots (thrombosis)
- Dr Breuss Book
30 Years later I found university colleagues, many suffer autoimmune diseases, some died. 30 years ago, the university's company doctor distributed genetic hepatitis B vaccine: - the university also ordered the dental students to practice amalgam fillings in a phantom course room. Without an air extraction system and with mercury values that were far too high. Amalgam tooth fillings consist of 50% toxic mercury. Healthy before university. Then sick. COURAGE: THE COURAGE TO SAY NO STOP SAVES HEALTH AND LIFE: Informed decisions are vital. It is possible that hepatitis B vaccinated persons and / or persons exposed to mercury such as dentists have a higher risk coming of (corona) vaccinations for side effects, allergies and autoimmune diseases.
Video:
www.institut-dr-sorger.ch
Dr. Ute Sorger
Part 1 Links (slide 1-28)
https://www.brighteon.com/e4ee541b-68c5-4e67-9eff-1d7b0692336a
Part 2 Links (slide 29-61)
https://www.brighteon.com/a315295e-5769-4d69-85a9-2105c4af64fc
Part 3 Links (slide 62-105)
https://www.brighteon.com/ae0bb30b-3b52-484e-ac97-98c6578f7847
Part 4 Links (slide 106-finis)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6033f58-1c97-40ad-8b73-b6d1b9690c28
please look at:
VAERS-database: vaccine side effects listed:
https://vaers.hhs.gov
https://t.me/robinmg/8190
https://t.me/robinmg/7379
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
https://uncutnews.ch/datenbank-der-europaeischen-union-fuer-unerwuenschte-arzneimittelwirkungen-meldet-23-252-todesfaelle-so-wie-2-189-537-verletzte-nach-covid-spritzen/
Robert F Kennedy Jr, Lawyer USA:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/lessons-from-the-lockdown-why-are-so-many-fewer-children-dying/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://t.me/robinmg/8242
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC525089/
Immunization with Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara-Based Recombinant Vaccine against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Is Associated with Enhanced Hepatitis in Ferrets
In this report, we immunized ferrets (Mustela putorius furo) with recombinant modified vaccinia virus Ankara (rMVA) expressing the SARS-CoV spike (S) protein. Immunized ferrets developed a more rapid and vigorous neutralizing antibody response than control animals after challenge with SARS-CoV; however, they also exhibited strong inflammatory responses in liver tissue. Inflammation in control animals exposed to SARS-CoV was relatively mild. Thus, our data suggest that vaccination with rMVA expressing SARS-CoV S protein is associated with enhanced hepatitis.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7833091/
- Danger of autoimmune diseases, young females with pre-symptoms (nerve damage, skin, migraine...) are particularly at risk to develop severe autoimmune problems.
https://www.transparenztest.de/post/uni-innsbruck-schwere-verlaeufe-bei-hohen-antikoerpertitern-leichte-bei-guter-t-zell-aktivitaet
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2021.684014/full
..."Crucially, we provide a full picture of cellular and humoral immune responses of COVID-19 patients and prove that robust polyfunctional CD8+ T cell responses concomitant with low anaphylatoxin levels correlate with mild infections. In addition, our data indicates that high SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers are associated with severe disease progression ".....
- Both have spikes, these are similar to 26.5% , according to a study
- Both viruses are not cytopathic by themselves, rather the immune system causes the damage if, for example, it reacts excessively.
- The hepatitis B vaccination is only effective against 1% of the hepatitis variants
- There are only about 5000 hepatitis B cases in Germany per year, (even years with only 3 digits), hepatitis usually heals spontaneously on its own, there are many asymptomatic cases
- The infection of hepatitis occurs the same way as with AIDS (so children are not at risk)
- 30 years later (!) without Booster, there are still (!) antibodies
- The hepatitis B injection contains residual genetic engineered yeast
- Yeast can cause hepatitis itself
- permanent infection (can) occur in vaccinated people
- autoimmune diseases have occurred in many students after 30 years, some have already died
- mRNA is patented (espacenet), which ENCODES vegetables, if they were injected, people would be allergic to their own food and would probably get Crohn's disease or alike
- Case report: Zeolite detoxifies mercury and neutralizes the consequences of strokes
- The Mercury problem does not show in blood tests, because it sits it the deposits, one can detect it with the ceolite method. Even offspring has been tested with double digit fold above norm limit. Fish (tuna, fat fish-polluted oceans-) poses added risk, example eskimo children.
- Blood platelets absorb toxins and then form clots (thrombosis)
- Dr Breuss Book
30 Years later I found university colleagues, many suffer autoimmune diseases, some died. 30 years ago, the university's company doctor distributed genetic hepatitis B vaccine: - the university also ordered the dental students to practice amalgam fillings in a phantom course room. Without an air extraction system and with mercury values that were far too high. Amalgam tooth fillings consist of 50% toxic mercury. Healthy before university. Then sick. COURAGE: THE COURAGE TO SAY NO STOP SAVES HEALTH AND LIFE: Informed decisions are vital. It is possible that hepatitis B vaccinated persons and / or persons exposed to mercury such as dentists have a higher risk coming of (corona) vaccinations for side effects, allergies and autoimmune diseases.
Video:
www.institut-dr-sorger.ch
Dr. Ute Sorger
Part 1 Links (slide 1-28)
https://www.brighteon.com/e4ee541b-68c5-4e67-9eff-1d7b0692336a
Part 2 Links (slide 29-61)
https://www.brighteon.com/a315295e-5769-4d69-85a9-2105c4af64fc
Part 3 Links (slide 62-105)
https://www.brighteon.com/ae0bb30b-3b52-484e-ac97-98c6578f7847
Part 4 Links (slide 106-finis)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6033f58-1c97-40ad-8b73-b6d1b9690c28
please look at:
VAERS-database: vaccine side effects listed:
https://vaers.hhs.gov
https://t.me/robinmg/8190
https://t.me/robinmg/7379
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
https://uncutnews.ch/datenbank-der-europaeischen-union-fuer-unerwuenschte-arzneimittelwirkungen-meldet-23-252-todesfaelle-so-wie-2-189-537-verletzte-nach-covid-spritzen/
Robert F Kennedy Jr, Lawyer USA:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/lessons-from-the-lockdown-why-are-so-many-fewer-children-dying/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://t.me/robinmg/8242
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC525089/
Immunization with Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara-Based Recombinant Vaccine against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Is Associated with Enhanced Hepatitis in Ferrets
In this report, we immunized ferrets (Mustela putorius furo) with recombinant modified vaccinia virus Ankara (rMVA) expressing the SARS-CoV spike (S) protein. Immunized ferrets developed a more rapid and vigorous neutralizing antibody response than control animals after challenge with SARS-CoV; however, they also exhibited strong inflammatory responses in liver tissue. Inflammation in control animals exposed to SARS-CoV was relatively mild. Thus, our data suggest that vaccination with rMVA expressing SARS-CoV S protein is associated with enhanced hepatitis.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7833091/
- Danger of autoimmune diseases, young females with pre-symptoms (nerve damage, skin, migraine...) are particularly at risk to develop severe autoimmune problems.
https://www.transparenztest.de/post/uni-innsbruck-schwere-verlaeufe-bei-hohen-antikoerpertitern-leichte-bei-guter-t-zell-aktivitaet
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2021.684014/full
..."Crucially, we provide a full picture of cellular and humoral immune responses of COVID-19 patients and prove that robust polyfunctional CD8+ T cell responses concomitant with low anaphylatoxin levels correlate with mild infections. In addition, our data indicates that high SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers are associated with severe disease progression ".....
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