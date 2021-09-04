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Part 2 - LITERATURE LINKS for video: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" & "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
DrUteSorger
DrUteSorger
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22 views • September 04, 2021
CLICK ON "show more" to see the literature links and scroll down please
Slide 29, Deutsch

Slide 29, English

Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7873987/



Slide 30, Deutsch

Slide 30, English

Astrazeneca: Verursacht die Impfung Thrombosen und Blutungen?

https://www.fr.de/wissen/verursacht-die-impfungthrombosen-und-blutungen-90243315.html



Slide 31, Deutsch

Slide 31, English



Slide 32, Deutsch

Slide 32, English

deutsch

FACHINFORMATION Engerix-B Erwachsene

https://portal.dimdi.de/amispb/doc/pei/Web/2602548-spcde-20150901.pdf

english

https://ca.gsk.com/media/590068/engerix-b.pdf



Slide 33, Deutsch

Slide 33, English

deutsch

FACHINFORMATION Engerix-B Erwachsene

https://portal.dimdi.de/amispb/doc/pei/Web/2602548-spcde-20150901.pdf

english

https://ca.gsk.com/media/590068/engerix-b.pdf



Slide 34, Deutsch

Slide 34, English



Slide 35, Deutsch

Slide 35, English



Slide 36, Deutsch

Slide 36, English

In surprise finding, blood clots absorb bacterial toxin (die gleiche wie 29)

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/12/131209181135.htm

Capture of Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) by the Blood Clot: A Comparative Study

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0080192



Slide 37, Deutsch

Slide 37, English

Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen

https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11



Slide 38, Deutsch

Slide 38, English

Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen

https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11



Slide 39, Deutsch

Slide 39, English



Slide 40 + 41, Deutsch

Slide 40 + 41, English

https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26802139/


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067181/

Persistence of Anti-Hbs after up to 30 Years in Health Care Workers Vaccinated against Hepatitis B Virus


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5328216/

Persistence of protective anti-HBs antibody levels and anamnestic response to HBV booster vaccination: A cross-sectional study among healthcare students 20 years following the universal immunization campaign in Italy


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7157657/

Immunization against Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg) in a Cohort of Nursing Students Two Decades after Vaccination: Surprising Feedback


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067181/

Persistence of Anti-Hbs after up to 30 Years in Health Care Workers Vaccinated against Hepatitis B Virus

…"Conclusion: The present study showed a good persistence of protective anti-HBs titers in health workers (HCW) with an occupational risk of HBV for up to 30 years (even without a booster vaccination) if their initial titers after the primary vaccination cycle were greater than 100 mIU / ml" ...




Slide 42, Deutsch

Slide 42, English





Slide 43, Deutsch

Slide 43, English

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=persistence+hepatitis+b+antibodies





Slide 44, Deutsch

Slide 44, English

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31087382/

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/4/323




Slide 45, Deutsch

Slide 45, English



Slide 46, Deutsch

Slide 46, English



Slide 47, Deutsch

Slide 47, English

Vaccine Ingredients – Yeast

https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/yeast



Slide 48, Deutsch

Slide 48, English

Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen

https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11


Slide 49, Deutsch

Slide 49, English



Slide 50, Deutsch

Slide 50, English



Slide 51, 52,53 Deutsch

Slide 51, 52,53 English

Wann die Pilzinfektion zur Lebensgefahr wird

https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/de/wann-die-pilzinfektion-zur-lebensgefahr-wird-9687.php



Slide 54, 55 Deutsch

Slide 54, 55 English

Sepsis: Wie erkennen, wie behandeln?

https://m.thieme.de/viamedici/klinik-faecher-innere-1535/a/sepsis-3904.htm



Slide 56, 57 Deutsch

Slide 56, 57 English

Blutvergiftung (Sepsis): Ursachen, Symptome & Behandlung

https://www.deutschefamilienversicherung.de/krankenhauszusatzversicherung/ratgeber/artikel/blutvergiftung-sepsis-ursachen-symptome-und-behandlung/



Slide 58, Deutsch

Slide 58, English

Spezielle Mykologie

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-3-662-08627-8_10



Slide 59, 60,61,62,63,64 Deutsch

Slide 59, 60,61,62,63,64 English

Wann die Pilzinfektion zur Lebensgefahr wird

https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/de/wann-die-pilzinfektion-zur-lebensgefahr-wird-9687.php



Slide 60, Deutsch

Slide 60, English



Slide 61, Deutsch

Slide 61, English
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