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Part 2 - LITERATURE LINKS for video: "Studenten - Autoimmunkrank - 30 Jahre später" & "Students - Autoimmune disorder - 30 years later"
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22 views • September 04, 2021
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Slide 29, Deutsch
Slide 29, English
Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7873987/
Slide 30, Deutsch
Slide 30, English
Astrazeneca: Verursacht die Impfung Thrombosen und Blutungen?
https://www.fr.de/wissen/verursacht-die-impfungthrombosen-und-blutungen-90243315.html
Slide 31, Deutsch
Slide 31, English
Slide 32, Deutsch
Slide 32, English
deutsch
FACHINFORMATION Engerix-B Erwachsene
https://portal.dimdi.de/amispb/doc/pei/Web/2602548-spcde-20150901.pdf
english
https://ca.gsk.com/media/590068/engerix-b.pdf
Slide 33, Deutsch
Slide 33, English
deutsch
FACHINFORMATION Engerix-B Erwachsene
https://portal.dimdi.de/amispb/doc/pei/Web/2602548-spcde-20150901.pdf
english
https://ca.gsk.com/media/590068/engerix-b.pdf
Slide 34, Deutsch
Slide 34, English
Slide 35, Deutsch
Slide 35, English
Slide 36, Deutsch
Slide 36, English
In surprise finding, blood clots absorb bacterial toxin (die gleiche wie 29)
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/12/131209181135.htm
Capture of Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) by the Blood Clot: A Comparative Study
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0080192
Slide 37, Deutsch
Slide 37, English
Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
Slide 38, Deutsch
Slide 38, English
Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
Slide 39, Deutsch
Slide 39, English
Slide 40 + 41, Deutsch
Slide 40 + 41, English
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26802139/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067181/
Persistence of Anti-Hbs after up to 30 Years in Health Care Workers Vaccinated against Hepatitis B Virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5328216/
Persistence of protective anti-HBs antibody levels and anamnestic response to HBV booster vaccination: A cross-sectional study among healthcare students 20 years following the universal immunization campaign in Italy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7157657/
Immunization against Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg) in a Cohort of Nursing Students Two Decades after Vaccination: Surprising Feedback
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067181/
Persistence of Anti-Hbs after up to 30 Years in Health Care Workers Vaccinated against Hepatitis B Virus
…"Conclusion: The present study showed a good persistence of protective anti-HBs titers in health workers (HCW) with an occupational risk of HBV for up to 30 years (even without a booster vaccination) if their initial titers after the primary vaccination cycle were greater than 100 mIU / ml" ...
Slide 42, Deutsch
Slide 42, English
Slide 43, Deutsch
Slide 43, English
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=persistence+hepatitis+b+antibodies
Slide 44, Deutsch
Slide 44, English
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31087382/
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/4/323
Slide 45, Deutsch
Slide 45, English
Slide 46, Deutsch
Slide 46, English
Slide 47, Deutsch
Slide 47, English
Vaccine Ingredients – Yeast
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/yeast
Slide 48, Deutsch
Slide 48, English
Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
Slide 49, Deutsch
Slide 49, English
Slide 50, Deutsch
Slide 50, English
Slide 51, 52,53 Deutsch
Slide 51, 52,53 English
Wann die Pilzinfektion zur Lebensgefahr wird
https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/de/wann-die-pilzinfektion-zur-lebensgefahr-wird-9687.php
Slide 54, 55 Deutsch
Slide 54, 55 English
Sepsis: Wie erkennen, wie behandeln?
https://m.thieme.de/viamedici/klinik-faecher-innere-1535/a/sepsis-3904.htm
Slide 56, 57 Deutsch
Slide 56, 57 English
Blutvergiftung (Sepsis): Ursachen, Symptome & Behandlung
https://www.deutschefamilienversicherung.de/krankenhauszusatzversicherung/ratgeber/artikel/blutvergiftung-sepsis-ursachen-symptome-und-behandlung/
Slide 58, Deutsch
Slide 58, English
Spezielle Mykologie
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-3-662-08627-8_10
Slide 59, 60,61,62,63,64 Deutsch
Slide 59, 60,61,62,63,64 English
Wann die Pilzinfektion zur Lebensgefahr wird
https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/de/wann-die-pilzinfektion-zur-lebensgefahr-wird-9687.php
Slide 60, Deutsch
Slide 60, English
Slide 61, Deutsch
Slide 61, English
Slide 29, Deutsch
Slide 29, English
Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7873987/
Slide 30, Deutsch
Slide 30, English
Astrazeneca: Verursacht die Impfung Thrombosen und Blutungen?
https://www.fr.de/wissen/verursacht-die-impfungthrombosen-und-blutungen-90243315.html
Slide 31, Deutsch
Slide 31, English
Slide 32, Deutsch
Slide 32, English
deutsch
FACHINFORMATION Engerix-B Erwachsene
https://portal.dimdi.de/amispb/doc/pei/Web/2602548-spcde-20150901.pdf
english
https://ca.gsk.com/media/590068/engerix-b.pdf
Slide 33, Deutsch
Slide 33, English
deutsch
FACHINFORMATION Engerix-B Erwachsene
https://portal.dimdi.de/amispb/doc/pei/Web/2602548-spcde-20150901.pdf
english
https://ca.gsk.com/media/590068/engerix-b.pdf
Slide 34, Deutsch
Slide 34, English
Slide 35, Deutsch
Slide 35, English
Slide 36, Deutsch
Slide 36, English
In surprise finding, blood clots absorb bacterial toxin (die gleiche wie 29)
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/12/131209181135.htm
Capture of Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) by the Blood Clot: A Comparative Study
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0080192
Slide 37, Deutsch
Slide 37, English
Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
Slide 38, Deutsch
Slide 38, English
Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
Slide 39, Deutsch
Slide 39, English
Slide 40 + 41, Deutsch
Slide 40 + 41, English
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26802139/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067181/
Persistence of Anti-Hbs after up to 30 Years in Health Care Workers Vaccinated against Hepatitis B Virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5328216/
Persistence of protective anti-HBs antibody levels and anamnestic response to HBV booster vaccination: A cross-sectional study among healthcare students 20 years following the universal immunization campaign in Italy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7157657/
Immunization against Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg) in a Cohort of Nursing Students Two Decades after Vaccination: Surprising Feedback
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067181/
Persistence of Anti-Hbs after up to 30 Years in Health Care Workers Vaccinated against Hepatitis B Virus
…"Conclusion: The present study showed a good persistence of protective anti-HBs titers in health workers (HCW) with an occupational risk of HBV for up to 30 years (even without a booster vaccination) if their initial titers after the primary vaccination cycle were greater than 100 mIU / ml" ...
Slide 42, Deutsch
Slide 42, English
Slide 43, Deutsch
Slide 43, English
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=persistence+hepatitis+b+antibodies
Slide 44, Deutsch
Slide 44, English
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31087382/
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/4/323
Slide 45, Deutsch
Slide 45, English
Slide 46, Deutsch
Slide 46, English
Slide 47, Deutsch
Slide 47, English
Vaccine Ingredients – Yeast
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/yeast
Slide 48, Deutsch
Slide 48, English
Impfstoff-Egoismus mit Folgen
https://www.uni-giessen.de/ueber-uns/pressestelle/pm/pm22-11
Slide 49, Deutsch
Slide 49, English
Slide 50, Deutsch
Slide 50, English
Slide 51, 52,53 Deutsch
Slide 51, 52,53 English
Wann die Pilzinfektion zur Lebensgefahr wird
https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/de/wann-die-pilzinfektion-zur-lebensgefahr-wird-9687.php
Slide 54, 55 Deutsch
Slide 54, 55 English
Sepsis: Wie erkennen, wie behandeln?
https://m.thieme.de/viamedici/klinik-faecher-innere-1535/a/sepsis-3904.htm
Slide 56, 57 Deutsch
Slide 56, 57 English
Blutvergiftung (Sepsis): Ursachen, Symptome & Behandlung
https://www.deutschefamilienversicherung.de/krankenhauszusatzversicherung/ratgeber/artikel/blutvergiftung-sepsis-ursachen-symptome-und-behandlung/
Slide 58, Deutsch
Slide 58, English
Spezielle Mykologie
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-3-662-08627-8_10
Slide 59, 60,61,62,63,64 Deutsch
Slide 59, 60,61,62,63,64 English
Wann die Pilzinfektion zur Lebensgefahr wird
https://www.gesundheitsforschung-bmbf.de/de/wann-die-pilzinfektion-zur-lebensgefahr-wird-9687.php
Slide 60, Deutsch
Slide 60, English
Slide 61, Deutsch
Slide 61, English
Keywords
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