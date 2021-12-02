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Turpentine Treatment (& Ebola) with Jennifer Daniels - The Search Engine UK - SEUK Global with Anthony Downer on Legacy 90.1 FM (10.23.2014)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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86 views • December 02, 2021

We will be speaking with:  Dr Jennifer Daniels 

 

Dr Jennifer Daniels is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today. She graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. 

She is the author of the award winning book, Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful? 

Also joining the interview with Dr Daniels and Anthony will be original 'searchengine' co- host Andrew Brown . 

Promises to be an very informative show. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night - https://www.brighteon.com/f062619b-bff8-4553-b8c9-2a3d799ab3f9 

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/499c63d1-8a63-4036-8b25-5fb4fc3c8de7 

Recidivism - https://www.brighteon.com/a8e8fe39-9975-4355-b7e3-6e3a10f6f419 

Worlds Most Powerful Pharmacy - What Natural Healers Dont Want You to Know - https://www.brighteon.com/9c7b3310-3af3-47c8-8b5a-be91e6db4c07 

What Natural Healers Don't Want You To Know - Doc Mike - https://www.brighteon.com/a250eb61-5901-44c5-b89d-5cfe11ab3119 

The Crippling Therapy of Arthritis 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/2d018751-022e-485b-8720-3b955526e088 

Assault Against Asthmatics - https://www.brighteon.com/a8e3ca98-9d36-4871-a963-a498b5241b75 

 

https://soundcloud.com/user-424208844/guest-dr-jennifer-daniels-alternative-health-turpentine-treatment 

https://www.facebook.com/SEUKGLOBAL/ 

https://www.facebook.com/anthony.colette.7 

https://legacy901.com/dj-interviews 

 

Repost permission received 12.02.2021 from Anthony. 

Keywords
vaccinesdementiaimmunityvaccinationmalariaebolapoliobelievevoodoohemorrhagic fevercompulsory vaccinationdr jennifer danielsantibody testpcr testkochs postulatesfaith basedturpentinescientific proofanthony downerandrew brownthe search engine ukseuk globalturpentine treatmentarbitrary and capriciousfoodborne illness
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