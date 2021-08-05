Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Recidivism (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.15.13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recividism is the act of repeating a crime after being punished. Could the present incarceration system be designed to create recidivism? Who is it really serving? Dr Daniels’ guest talks about the natural measures instituted at a detention center for youth. These transformed a breeding ground for career criminals into a place where real life turn-arounds happened. These same measures can bring harmony and happiness to your home as well.
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76
https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted
Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
LYMPH, PARASITE, MOLD & HEAVY Metal Detox Cleanses - Rogerhood Site
https://rogershood.com/ref/3785/
10% OFF Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/