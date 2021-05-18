Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Crippling Therapy of Arthritis 1 (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.23.12)

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On this episode of Healing with Dr. Daniels, Dr. Jennifer Daniels talks about the subject of Arthritis. Arthritis is a very painful and crippling illness. What is not discussed is the crippling nature of the therapies themselves and alternatives to those therapies.
As always, the issue of Homicide by medicine will be addressed as it pertains to arthritis treatments.
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