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NEW STUDY ON THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST - RICK HESKEY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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169 views • September 20, 2020
This documentary video from RICK HESKEY is about a new study on the amount of people who know the TRUTH about the Jewish Holohoax, and are Waking Up to become CONSCIOUS. Truth is the New Hate Speech! Enjoy.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3c32e7-ed66-45cc-ae4b-a2e09bc44993
OTHER LOSSES [2015] - JAMES BACQUE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27690fd6-d75b-403f-b062-2a0be67086af
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY [THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/528de0ff-ca0d-44e3-a455-41c0d0ec9ed8
KHAZARIAN MAFIA - THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/79af6638-5e79-4b74-b1be-1dd23421138e
DAVID GOLDBERG'S FINAL WORDS ON NWO ZIONISM BEFORE HE WAS ASSASSINATED - DAVID GOLDBERG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/70e2df02-aacc-4492-8707-f0caca7e4633
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
IN THE NAME OF ZION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/835598ba-7c30-4e5d-86dd-ada6dc813e8b
MISSING LINKS: THE DEFINITIVE TRUTH ABOUT 9/11 [2008] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3216ceb9-81ee-4d3a-ad84-aec66b97c010
THE TRUTH ABOUT ANTI-SEMITISM - ADAM GREEN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2159da45-7b3e-4ed7-b2a7-bb156a306576
Rick Heskey at Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LsizHTIYPMhf/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3c32e7-ed66-45cc-ae4b-a2e09bc44993
OTHER LOSSES [2015] - JAMES BACQUE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27690fd6-d75b-403f-b062-2a0be67086af
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY [THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/528de0ff-ca0d-44e3-a455-41c0d0ec9ed8
KHAZARIAN MAFIA - THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/79af6638-5e79-4b74-b1be-1dd23421138e
DAVID GOLDBERG'S FINAL WORDS ON NWO ZIONISM BEFORE HE WAS ASSASSINATED - DAVID GOLDBERG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/70e2df02-aacc-4492-8707-f0caca7e4633
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
IN THE NAME OF ZION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/835598ba-7c30-4e5d-86dd-ada6dc813e8b
MISSING LINKS: THE DEFINITIVE TRUTH ABOUT 9/11 [2008] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3216ceb9-81ee-4d3a-ad84-aec66b97c010
THE TRUTH ABOUT ANTI-SEMITISM - ADAM GREEN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2159da45-7b3e-4ed7-b2a7-bb156a306576
Rick Heskey at Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LsizHTIYPMhf/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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