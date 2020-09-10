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OTHER LOSSES [2015] - JAMES BACQUE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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29 views • September 10, 2020
In the book OTHER LOSSES (1989), Canadian JAMES BACQUE proved that Allied Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower's policies caused the death of 790,000 German captives in internment camps through disease, starvation and cold from 1944 to 1949. This documentary is all based on the James Bacque book by the same name. In similar French camps some 250,000 more are said to have perished. The International Committee of the Red Cross was refused entry to the camps, Switzerland was deprived of its status as "protecting power" and Prisoners of War (POWs) were reclassified as "Disarmed Enemy Forces" (DEFs) to circumvent recognition under the Geneva Convention. Bacque proved that this mass murder was a direct result of the policies of the western Allies, who, with the Soviets, ruled as the Military Occupation Government over partitioned Germany from May 1945 until 1949. He laid the blame on Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, saying Germans were kept on starvation rations even though there was enough food in the world to avert the lethal shortage in Germany in 1945–1946.
During the Second World War, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Roosevelt agreed to the Morgenthau Plan to destroy Germany after the war. As soon as the fighting stopped in 1945, Poland and Russia annexed eastern Germany creating 16 million starving, non-combatant, civilian refugees with British and Russian approval. Prisoners in US and French camps were denied protection due under the Geneva Convention and starved to death. More Germans died of allied action after the war than during the war. More than nine million Germans died in the greatest mass slaughter ever known. The film is based on research by author James Bacque whose books have sold over 300,000 copies world-wide, plus research by US Army Senior Historian Col. Dr. Ernest F. Fisher Jr, It also includes the mass charity extended by sympathizers in Canada and the US who disagreed with official policy and who helped to feed the starving enemy. All this has been hidden for over 70 years as the military industrial complex has ruled in the west.
Note: At the end of WWII, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was selected as US President for following Zionist guidelines against German civilians and POWs. On the other hand, Gen. George S. Patton was assassinated to suppress his criticism of post-war policy against the German people. Gen. Patton stated "America had been fighting the wrong enemy, Germany instead of Communist Russia.
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ALL EBOOKS BY JAMES BACQUE (FREE ONLINE LIBRARY DOWNLOADS)
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
During the Second World War, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Roosevelt agreed to the Morgenthau Plan to destroy Germany after the war. As soon as the fighting stopped in 1945, Poland and Russia annexed eastern Germany creating 16 million starving, non-combatant, civilian refugees with British and Russian approval. Prisoners in US and French camps were denied protection due under the Geneva Convention and starved to death. More Germans died of allied action after the war than during the war. More than nine million Germans died in the greatest mass slaughter ever known. The film is based on research by author James Bacque whose books have sold over 300,000 copies world-wide, plus research by US Army Senior Historian Col. Dr. Ernest F. Fisher Jr, It also includes the mass charity extended by sympathizers in Canada and the US who disagreed with official policy and who helped to feed the starving enemy. All this has been hidden for over 70 years as the military industrial complex has ruled in the west.
Note: At the end of WWII, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was selected as US President for following Zionist guidelines against German civilians and POWs. On the other hand, Gen. George S. Patton was assassinated to suppress his criticism of post-war policy against the German people. Gen. Patton stated "America had been fighting the wrong enemy, Germany instead of Communist Russia.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ALL EBOOKS BY JAMES BACQUE (FREE ONLINE LIBRARY DOWNLOADS)
https://b-ok.cc/g/James%20Bacque
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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