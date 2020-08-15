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ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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118 views • August 15, 2020
This documentary like many others that are exposing the greatest lies of the 20th century surrounding the life and story of Adolf Hitler and WWII, has been deleted, blocked, and banned world wide not only on YouTube but also iTunes and other platforms. Such desperate attempts to keep the truth hidden from the deceived masses should be a major red flag for anyone who is seeking the truth and the escape from the web of lies and delusion that has been bestowed upon us.
We have all been unfathomably deceived. Our enemies and the greatest threat to humanity - organized international Jewry, has concealed, through lies and deceit the most heinous crimes of theft, rape, sadistic torture and brutal and unthinkable murder of 10’s of millions of innocent men, women and children pre, during and after the so called “good war” - WWII.
"Lord God, give us the strength so that we may retain our liberty for our children and our children's children, not only for ourselves but for other peoples of Europe, for this is a war which we all wage, this time, not for your German people alone, it is a war for all of Europe and with it, in the long run, for all of mankind." - Adolf Hitler
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
We have all been unfathomably deceived. Our enemies and the greatest threat to humanity - organized international Jewry, has concealed, through lies and deceit the most heinous crimes of theft, rape, sadistic torture and brutal and unthinkable murder of 10’s of millions of innocent men, women and children pre, during and after the so called “good war” - WWII.
"Lord God, give us the strength so that we may retain our liberty for our children and our children's children, not only for ourselves but for other peoples of Europe, for this is a war which we all wage, this time, not for your German people alone, it is a war for all of Europe and with it, in the long run, for all of mankind." - Adolf Hitler
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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