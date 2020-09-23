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THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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549 views • September 23, 2020
Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a ONE WORLD COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you. DENNIS WISE has posted this documentary on YouTube for free watching and downloading, and YouTube deleted and banned it very quickly. He has also uploaded his entire TRILOGY online at ARCHIVE . ORG and the link is below. TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH! Enjoy!
Part1: The Russian Revolution
Part 2: The German Revolution
Part 3: Holodomor - Death by Famine
Part 4: Return of Their King
Part 5: The Spanish Revolution
Part 6: The Mexican Revolution
Part 7: Freemasonry and the Occult
Part 8: The Luciferian Doctrine Explained
Part 9: The Boer War
Part 10: The Seeds Of The Holy War
Part 11: The Irish Revolution
Part 12: The Spanish Armada and The Occult
Part 13: The Last Holy War
Part 14: The Satanic British Talmudic Empire
Part 15: The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda
Part 16: The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church
Part 17: Return of the Bolsheviks
Part 18: Who Really Started World War Two
Part 19: Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish?
Final Part: Sources and Discoveries
Bonus: The Miracle Of Fatima
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Part1: The Russian Revolution
Part 2: The German Revolution
Part 3: Holodomor - Death by Famine
Part 4: Return of Their King
Part 5: The Spanish Revolution
Part 6: The Mexican Revolution
Part 7: Freemasonry and the Occult
Part 8: The Luciferian Doctrine Explained
Part 9: The Boer War
Part 10: The Seeds Of The Holy War
Part 11: The Irish Revolution
Part 12: The Spanish Armada and The Occult
Part 13: The Last Holy War
Part 14: The Satanic British Talmudic Empire
Part 15: The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda
Part 16: The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church
Part 17: Return of the Bolsheviks
Part 18: Who Really Started World War Two
Part 19: Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish?
Final Part: Sources and Discoveries
Bonus: The Miracle Of Fatima
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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