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NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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245 views • August 13, 2020
New World Order: Communism By The Backdoor is a one-of-a-kind, great Documentary by Dennis Wise. The New World Order are implementing their totalitarian world government. This sensational documentary proves beyond doubt that the western countries both "victorious and the defeated" after World War Two have been covertly under Communism since 1945.
Part 1: New World Order
Part 2: Occult Connections
Part 3: The Evil of Freemasonry
Part 4: The Music Business
Part 5: Infiltration of the Roman Catholic Church
Part 6: Satanic Britain
Part 7: The United Nations
Part 8: The Evil of Hollywood
Part 9: The War on Christianity
Part 10: Jewish World Dominion
Part 11: The Khazars / Greater Israel
Part 12: White Democide
Part 13: How Britain became Communist
Part 14: How America became Communist
Part 15: The Mystery Teachings
Part 16: Usury - Cancer of the World
Part 17: House of the Red Shield
Part 18: Secret Societies
Part 19: Slaves for Israel
Part 20: The Bankrupting of America
Part 21: Traitors for the New World Order
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Part 1: New World Order
Part 2: Occult Connections
Part 3: The Evil of Freemasonry
Part 4: The Music Business
Part 5: Infiltration of the Roman Catholic Church
Part 6: Satanic Britain
Part 7: The United Nations
Part 8: The Evil of Hollywood
Part 9: The War on Christianity
Part 10: Jewish World Dominion
Part 11: The Khazars / Greater Israel
Part 12: White Democide
Part 13: How Britain became Communist
Part 14: How America became Communist
Part 15: The Mystery Teachings
Part 16: Usury - Cancer of the World
Part 17: House of the Red Shield
Part 18: Secret Societies
Part 19: Slaves for Israel
Part 20: The Bankrupting of America
Part 21: Traitors for the New World Order
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 | Full Documentary by Dennis Wise (COMPLETE VERSION)
https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5802ea0c-9346-46ad-96c2-3de8d3f2489e
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c5b635ed-1e6d-4f63-9332-907adb8c0d5a
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0b4c0a90-e6f7-436f-8152-b88450c2206e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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