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THE TRUTH ABOUT ANTI-SEMITISM - ADAM GREEN (VIDEO)
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100 views • June 15, 2020
Truth is the New Hate Speech! Do the research for yourself on the Holocaust of Six Million Jews, and the research evidence 100% proves IT NEVER HAPPENED, IT IS COMPLETE BS! Now if you want to talk about the Holocaust of American Indians by the US, that is real; or the Holocaust of Russian Christians by Russian Jews during the Bolshevik Revolution, that is real; or the Holocaust of Germans by Europeans, Americans and Russians at the end of WWII, that is real; or the Holocaust of Aboriginals in Australia by the UK, that is real. There are also many more HOLOCAUSTS that governments have perpetrated. So why do governments push a FAKE Jewish holocaust while at the same time denying so many real ones? Why do governments LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING THAT WE ARE EVER TAUGHT BY DESIGN? Why do the Jewish Rothschilds fight wars to get Rothschild World Banks in every nation on earth? Why did Jewish President Woodrow Wilson unlawfully create the IRS and the Federal Reserve Bank in the USA in 1913 without Congressional approval? Why doesn't History teach us the Truth about the Jews that owned the entire Black Slave Trade between Africa and the USA? Why do Jews make laws against telling the Truth about their evil deeds and lies to humanity? Why do Jews vilify Adolf Hitler whom fought back against the Jews that declared war on Germany? They are not the persecuted victims, but rather they are the evil doers talked about in THE PROTOCALS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION, which is in fact their New World Order playbook that has been ongoing for 100s, if not 1,000s of years now. Why did the Jews pull off 9/11 in the USA, then blame it on Muslims terrorists? Why did the Jews buy up all Mainstream Media sources and now Mainstream Media News in 100% Fake? Why do Jews build Jewish Holocaust Museums all over the earth to push the Fake Holocaust, but none of the REAL Holocaust victims have museums teaching the Truth to the masses? Why did the Jews take over the Hollywood Movie Industry and get rid of all family values in TV programming? Truthers do their own research, and go wherever the research takes them. The ADL, JVP, ANTIFA, and AIPAC are like terrorists organizations for Zionism. Don't ever be scared to tell the TRUTH, it truly does matter!!! Do not give into herd mentality, peer pressure, or threats of anti-semitism; simply tell the IDIOTS attacking you, that you are a TRUTHER, and you go wherever the Truther evidence takes you. The Truth shall set them free, they simply need to stop beLIEving the lies too. I don't have a problem with Freedom of Religion and obviously Freedom of Speech, but I DO HAVE A PROBLEM WITH LIARS AND EVIL DOERS!!! Since they earned the titled, they need to wear it; it is called reaping what you sow. If they don't want the hate, then they need to stop being evil doers, or leave the gang and stop being associated with them. If you are a Jew and you are UNCONSCIOUS to all of the above Truths, then shame on you. Racism is wrong, treat all peoples the same way you want to be treated, but also tell the Truth no matter what. People need to also stop vandalizing churches. Once again, TRUTH is the New Hate Speech!!!
The antidote to extremism and hate is education and enlightenment, not censorship and de-platforming. History is Fake because it is written by the Controllers on earth. Time for Revisionist History, it is the ONLY WAY to get beyond the gatekeepers! Truth is Truth, don't fear it, instead become Conscious and embrace Truth.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
IN THE NAME OF ZION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/835598ba-7c30-4e5d-86dd-ada6dc813e8b
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
HELLSTORM - THE REAL GENOCIDE OF NAZI GERMANY, THE BIGGEST COVER-UP IN HISTORY! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xhY9ATDCrOWP/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
Adam Green at Know More News Channel
https://www.knowmorenews.org/
The antidote to extremism and hate is education and enlightenment, not censorship and de-platforming. History is Fake because it is written by the Controllers on earth. Time for Revisionist History, it is the ONLY WAY to get beyond the gatekeepers! Truth is Truth, don't fear it, instead become Conscious and embrace Truth.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
IN THE NAME OF ZION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/835598ba-7c30-4e5d-86dd-ada6dc813e8b
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
HELLSTORM - THE REAL GENOCIDE OF NAZI GERMANY, THE BIGGEST COVER-UP IN HISTORY! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xhY9ATDCrOWP/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
Adam Green at Know More News Channel
https://www.knowmorenews.org/
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