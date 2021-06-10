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Connie Ringgaard - 'Den Frie Presse' [10 juni 2021]
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1 view • June 12, 2021
Vigtig info om Cov19 alle danske borgere har krav på at vide. Et indslag som blev forsøgt stoppet af FB, da redaktør Connie Ringgaard blev censureret/blokeret få timer før annonceret live skulle finde sted.
1. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 1/2 'Statens Serum Institut SSI' [15.11.2020][19:13 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GYXQ2vwMQzfd/
https://www.brighteon.com/f52a2783-b54f-4c37-8183-ebf3a3449cfc
2. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 2/2 (Lægemiddelstyrelsen) [30.10.2020] [34:29 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqkGQKy79afT/
https://www.brighteon.com/7bf59b91-35d9-44e2-8543-57122313ff41
3. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 1/2 'Institut for Menneskerettigheder' [05.11.2020][14:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B0V05mfGsHa/
https://www.brighteon.com/fd7f838c-eb42-49fd-b820-c4030e5c71e8
4. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 2/2 'Optagelse med Tjek Det' [12.11.2020] [9:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dSV9YA45c3n/
https://www.brighteon.com/c8ef47c8-5f6f-4b24-8b7e-9c8fe47b9dbd
5. Connie Ringgaard Demo Den Store Corona Aprils Nar Part 3 Amalienborg [01.04.2021][9:43 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JQ6rPo61ThCG/
https://www.brighteon.com/a192bd99-99ae-43cd-85c9-11bed939d4bc
6. Connie Ringgaard's Tale ved Flemming Blickers Demo Justitsministeriet [23.04.2021] (Denne her)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rtsYCXTcWtls/
https://www.brighteon.com/062d392e-9e42-4571-8d42-b49762f35c40
Connie Ringgaard's 'Den Frie Presse':
https://www.facebook.com/groups/254316146390428/
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse/community/
https://rumble.com/c/c-804553
Mail: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/1471330410/videos/10226064298901953/
1. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 1/2 'Statens Serum Institut SSI' [15.11.2020][19:13 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GYXQ2vwMQzfd/
https://www.brighteon.com/f52a2783-b54f-4c37-8183-ebf3a3449cfc
2. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 2/2 (Lægemiddelstyrelsen) [30.10.2020] [34:29 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqkGQKy79afT/
https://www.brighteon.com/7bf59b91-35d9-44e2-8543-57122313ff41
3. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 1/2 'Institut for Menneskerettigheder' [05.11.2020][14:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B0V05mfGsHa/
https://www.brighteon.com/fd7f838c-eb42-49fd-b820-c4030e5c71e8
4. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 2/2 'Optagelse med Tjek Det' [12.11.2020] [9:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dSV9YA45c3n/
https://www.brighteon.com/c8ef47c8-5f6f-4b24-8b7e-9c8fe47b9dbd
5. Connie Ringgaard Demo Den Store Corona Aprils Nar Part 3 Amalienborg [01.04.2021][9:43 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JQ6rPo61ThCG/
https://www.brighteon.com/a192bd99-99ae-43cd-85c9-11bed939d4bc
6. Connie Ringgaard's Tale ved Flemming Blickers Demo Justitsministeriet [23.04.2021] (Denne her)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rtsYCXTcWtls/
https://www.brighteon.com/062d392e-9e42-4571-8d42-b49762f35c40
Connie Ringgaard's 'Den Frie Presse':
https://www.facebook.com/groups/254316146390428/
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse/community/
https://rumble.com/c/c-804553
Mail: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/1471330410/videos/10226064298901953/
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