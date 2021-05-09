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Connie Ringgaard's tale ved Flemming Blicher's Demo Justitsministeriet [23.04.2021]
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0 view • May 09, 2021
1. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 1/2 'Statens Serum Institut SSI' [15.11.2020][19:13 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GYXQ2vwMQzfd/
https://www.brighteon.com/f52a2783-b54f-4c37-8183-ebf3a3449cfc
2. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 2/2 (Lægemiddelstyrelsen) [30.10.2020] [34:29 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqkGQKy79afT/
https://www.brighteon.com/7bf59b91-35d9-44e2-8543-57122313ff41
3. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 1/2 'Institut for Menneskerettigheder' [05.11.2020][14:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B0V05mfGsHa/
https://www.brighteon.com/fd7f838c-eb42-49fd-b820-c4030e5c71e8
4. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 2/2 'Optagelse med Tjek Det' [12.11.2020] [9:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dSV9YA45c3n/
https://www.brighteon.com/c8ef47c8-5f6f-4b24-8b7e-9c8fe47b9dbd
5. Connie Ringgaard Demo Den Store Corona Aprils Nar Part 3 Amalienborg [01.04.2021][9:43 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JQ6rPo61ThCG/
https://www.brighteon.com/a192bd99-99ae-43cd-85c9-11bed939d4bc
6. Connie Ringgaard's Tale ved Flemming Blickers Demo Justitsministeriet [23.04.2021] (Kommer her)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rtsYCXTcWtls/
Straffeloven LBK nr 1650 af 17/11/2020 GÆLDENDE Justitsministeriet
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2020/1650#id88b3f2ab-89ae-46ff-bbdf-351ec753baec
L 102 - 2020-21 (som vedtaget)
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20201/lovforslag/L102/som_vedtaget.htm
Danmarks Riges Grundlov (Grundloven) (* 1).
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/1953/169
Martin Tidsvilde fortæller hvad der foregår lige nu og hvem der har ansvaret (magten) [21.12.2020]
Martin Tidsvilde forklarer sammenhængen med Corona, Kongehuset, Grundloven, Frimurerne osv (Follow The Money)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ackBpjYyKgej/
Folketingets forretningsorden: https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/retsinfo/2019/9444
Project MKUltra (or MK-Ultra): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_MKUltra
The Truth from George Carlin (31 okt 2016): https://www.bitchute.com/video/JtvoEtVji7sP/
Yuri Bezmenov, a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.
Explain Psychological Warfare Subversion & Control of Western Society
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America - 1,948,315 views • Feb 1, 2013
https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yuri_Bezmenov
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/about
https://twitter.com/VivekSh79001022
https://www.facebook.com/kgbdefector
Connie Ringgaard's 'Den Frie Presse':
https://www.facebook.com/groups/254316146390428/
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse/community/
[email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GYXQ2vwMQzfd/
https://www.brighteon.com/f52a2783-b54f-4c37-8183-ebf3a3449cfc
2. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om vacciner Del 2/2 (Lægemiddelstyrelsen) [30.10.2020] [34:29 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqkGQKy79afT/
https://www.brighteon.com/7bf59b91-35d9-44e2-8543-57122313ff41
3. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 1/2 'Institut for Menneskerettigheder' [05.11.2020][14:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1B0V05mfGsHa/
https://www.brighteon.com/fd7f838c-eb42-49fd-b820-c4030e5c71e8
4. Connie Ringgaard: Sandheden om Staten del 2/2 'Optagelse med Tjek Det' [12.11.2020] [9:58 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dSV9YA45c3n/
https://www.brighteon.com/c8ef47c8-5f6f-4b24-8b7e-9c8fe47b9dbd
5. Connie Ringgaard Demo Den Store Corona Aprils Nar Part 3 Amalienborg [01.04.2021][9:43 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JQ6rPo61ThCG/
https://www.brighteon.com/a192bd99-99ae-43cd-85c9-11bed939d4bc
6. Connie Ringgaard's Tale ved Flemming Blickers Demo Justitsministeriet [23.04.2021] (Kommer her)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rtsYCXTcWtls/
Straffeloven LBK nr 1650 af 17/11/2020 GÆLDENDE Justitsministeriet
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2020/1650#id88b3f2ab-89ae-46ff-bbdf-351ec753baec
L 102 - 2020-21 (som vedtaget)
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20201/lovforslag/L102/som_vedtaget.htm
Danmarks Riges Grundlov (Grundloven) (* 1).
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/1953/169
Martin Tidsvilde fortæller hvad der foregår lige nu og hvem der har ansvaret (magten) [21.12.2020]
Martin Tidsvilde forklarer sammenhængen med Corona, Kongehuset, Grundloven, Frimurerne osv (Follow The Money)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ackBpjYyKgej/
Folketingets forretningsorden: https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/retsinfo/2019/9444
Project MKUltra (or MK-Ultra): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_MKUltra
The Truth from George Carlin (31 okt 2016): https://www.bitchute.com/video/JtvoEtVji7sP/
Yuri Bezmenov, a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.
Explain Psychological Warfare Subversion & Control of Western Society
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America - 1,948,315 views • Feb 1, 2013
https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yuri_Bezmenov
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/about
https://twitter.com/VivekSh79001022
https://www.facebook.com/kgbdefector
Connie Ringgaard's 'Den Frie Presse':
https://www.facebook.com/groups/254316146390428/
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse
https://www.facebook.com/denfriepresse/community/
[email protected]
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