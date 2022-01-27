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183) Sintomas gripais da tecnologia 5G/EMF (militar confirma)
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235 views • January 27, 2022
Fonte:
Flu from 5G electromagnetic radiation emissions - Councils haven't got a clue - BBC lied about it: https://www.brighteon.com/22459d86-b6fd-48b5-9f33-652f760c804e
CONFIRMADO » SINTOMAS E MEDIÇÕES EM ESPANHA (2021-22):
117) Pandemia de síndrome de radiação aguda: https://www.brighteon.com/37fc147c-af48-4697-a3cb-475a6bab59ef
150) Sintomas das Vagas (síndrome radiação aguda): https://www.brighteon.com/09fdde18-1d09-4525-ac22-e5ae76c84e6f
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/103e0f7b-f163-4650-a016-071ff258b7be
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/397a7720-6d59-4a0b-9d1e-7dafed6600c0
Mais:
166) 5G , grafeno e frequencia 26 GHz: https://www.brighteon.com/945b24ea-e421-49b7-a416-5036bec60392
165) Drª Lee Merritt avisa – 5G Ligado a Surtos Globais da COVID: https://www.brighteon.com/60574034-eea7-4bf2-9315-5318bd778ea3
149) 5G afecta centenas de pássaros (orientação e sistema nervoso): https://www.brighteon.com/ddfab381-3bc5-403d-829f-7859302aa032
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Flu from 5G electromagnetic radiation emissions - Councils haven't got a clue - BBC lied about it: https://www.brighteon.com/22459d86-b6fd-48b5-9f33-652f760c804e
CONFIRMADO » SINTOMAS E MEDIÇÕES EM ESPANHA (2021-22):
117) Pandemia de síndrome de radiação aguda: https://www.brighteon.com/37fc147c-af48-4697-a3cb-475a6bab59ef
150) Sintomas das Vagas (síndrome radiação aguda): https://www.brighteon.com/09fdde18-1d09-4525-ac22-e5ae76c84e6f
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/103e0f7b-f163-4650-a016-071ff258b7be
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/397a7720-6d59-4a0b-9d1e-7dafed6600c0
Mais:
166) 5G , grafeno e frequencia 26 GHz: https://www.brighteon.com/945b24ea-e421-49b7-a416-5036bec60392
165) Drª Lee Merritt avisa – 5G Ligado a Surtos Globais da COVID: https://www.brighteon.com/60574034-eea7-4bf2-9315-5318bd778ea3
149) 5G afecta centenas de pássaros (orientação e sistema nervoso): https://www.brighteon.com/ddfab381-3bc5-403d-829f-7859302aa032
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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