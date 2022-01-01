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166) 5G , grafeno e frequencia 26-28 GHz
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108 views • January 01, 2022
Créditos para o Canal LAQUINTA COLUMNA:
¿POR QUÉ HAY GRAFENO EN VACUNAS Y CUAL ES SU OBJETIVO? - PROGRAMA 221 - December 31st, 2021:https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PORQU%C3%89HAYGRAFENOENVACUNASYCUALESSUOBJETIVO-PROGRAMA221-:a
Dez 13, 2021 | ANACOM lança consulta pública sobre a utilização da faixa dos 26 GHz para o desenvolvimento do 5G: https://www.anacom.pt/render.jsp?contentId=1712067
152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=57
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
¿POR QUÉ HAY GRAFENO EN VACUNAS Y CUAL ES SU OBJETIVO? - PROGRAMA 221 - December 31st, 2021:https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PORQU%C3%89HAYGRAFENOENVACUNASYCUALESSUOBJETIVO-PROGRAMA221-:a
Dez 13, 2021 | ANACOM lança consulta pública sobre a utilização da faixa dos 26 GHz para o desenvolvimento do 5G: https://www.anacom.pt/render.jsp?contentId=1712067
152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=57
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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