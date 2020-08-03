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FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF REFUSES TO ENFORCE MASK AND LOCKDOWN ORDERS - SHERIFF MARGARET MIMS (VIDEO)
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88 views • August 03, 2020
The Fresno County, California SHERIFF MARGARET MIMS took a strong stance against NWO California Governor Gavin Newsome, the CDC, and the WHO which are pushing UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWNS, SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND WEARING OF FACE MASKS. Executive Orders are not lawful laws, and Sheriff's are in place to protect the US Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic. The Medical Mafia keeps stating they plan to also push UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATORY GMO VACCINATIONS onto the public, EVEN BY USE OF FORCE IF NECESSARY, so it is great to hear that will not be happening in some areas. As many of you probably know, the County Sheriff of each county is the HIGHEST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN THE NATION IN THEIR COUNTY. The FBI, State Police, and Highway Patrol are not of higher authority. The USA was set-up that way on purpose, and it pisses off the Feds and State Police. Hopefully more and more Sheriff's will do exactly the same thing. Many more County Sheriff's nation-wide are joining this fight against the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda. Thank you Sheriff Margaret Mims, this is a giant step in the right direction!!! Just say NO to NWO New Normal BS catch phrase!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
CA SHERIFF REFUSES TO ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWN ORDERS - SHERIFF CHAD BIANCO (VIDEO)
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THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
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https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27087981-ee68-4d71-83f5-63b6b9494694
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https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
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https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
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https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
CA SHERIFF REFUSES TO ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWN ORDERS - SHERIFF CHAD BIANCO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/61142751-ed8a-4120-9936-e16f4b35721d
THE UNTOUCHABLE BILL OF RIGHTS - SHERIFF RICHARD MACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a4386d38-58b8-4c02-8589-4b572024c496
THE POWER OF THE COUNTY SHERIFF - SHERIFF RICHARD MACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7fa03a03-3354-486d-b69c-53d6ce996680
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27087981-ee68-4d71-83f5-63b6b9494694
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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