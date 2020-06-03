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TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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227 views • June 03, 2020
If you are going to watch Trump's MARTIAL LAW Speech, this is the one to watch. Brian Young has done an EXCELLENT JOB with narration on this one. President Trump is the one that declared House Arrest during the False Flag HOAX Event known as the COVID19 PLANdemic so HEALTHY PEOPLE COULD NOT GO TO WORK and EARN A LIVING. Trump is the one that signed the Bills adding 4 Trillion more dollars to the National Debt. Trump is the one that shut down all the Mom and Pop Stores while allowing mega-corporations to remain open. Trump is the one that ordered over 500 million COVID19 vaccinations (only 330 million people in the USA and half of all people say they will refuse them at any cost), knowing the entire PLANdemic was a False Flag HOAX Event. Trump is the one that allowed them to keep installing 5G during the entire lock-down & labeled it an Essential Business. Trump is the one that activated the military two weeks ago with heavy armor and heavy weapons under the guise of GETTING IN PLACE IMMEDIATELY TO HELP WITH DISPENSING VACCINATIONS TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR, now you know the real reason they were called out. The US Military has never been used to give vaccinations in the USA to civilians. The people that are protesting & rioting are doing so because of 8 weeks of House Arrest for a HOAX PLANdemic, but has now brought the USA into a Civil War between Democrats & Republicans that are fighting about FAKE ELECTIONS in Nov. 2020. IF YOU DO NOT PLACE FREEDOM ABOVE EVERYTHING ELSE, YOU ARE GOING TO FOREVER LOSE WHAT LITTLE FREEDOMS YOU STILL HAVE REMAINING. Each generation has had fewer & fewer Freedoms, so most people have NO MEMORIES of what Freedom actually feels like. If you don't get your head out of your ass & JUST SAY NO TO GOVERNMENTS & POLITICS. You are going to lose everything, possibly even your life if you don't Wake Up very soon. I hope you are prepped with food, water, guns & ammo, and and a strong conviction to DEFEND YOUR FAMILY and HOME IN PLACE! The GOVERNMENT IS THE "ONLY" ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!!! If you are out Protesting and Rioting, make sure you at least focus your energy and anger against the PROBLEM, not your fellow human beings. Government is always the PROBLEM, it can never be the solution. ANARCHY is the ONLY ROAD TO FREEDOM. The definition of ANARCHY is NO GODS, NO RULERS, NO MASTERS, and NO SLAVES. All Truthers & Conscious Beings are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT, but the PATRIOTS, MAGA and ANTIFA are the politically brainwashed IDIOTS!!!! I have been saying all along, Q, QANON, Statists and Patriots are the Conservatives; while at the same time, Antifa is the Liberal, LGBTQP, Statists, Socialists & Communists. BREAK FREE from your Chains of Slavery, don't fall for the RIGHT vs. LEFT Civil War paradigm. ANARCHY is your only "chance" at FREEDOM!!!!! If you want to LIVE IN FREEDOM, you must let EVERYONE ELSE LIVE IN FREEDOM, and you must get rid of your SLAVE MASTERS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
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