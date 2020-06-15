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THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE - DIANA LENSKA (VIDEO)
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62 views • June 15, 2020
DIANA LENSKA does a great job in showing the people that the COVID-19 PLANdemic is a False Flag HOAX Event, so LOSE THE FEAR. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that the COVID-19 PLANdemic is a LIVE EXERCISE (exactly like 9/11), and then President Donald J. Trump tells Pompeo "You should have let us know." President Trump should have stopped the briefing and arrested Pompeo on the spot, or at the very least FIRED HIM since he appointed him, but that didn't happen, because President Trump is one of them. Do Not be scared of a Fake, Invisible Common Flu Virus. The New World Order is making their move to enslave the earth, so you best get a backbone and STAND UNITED in the face of evil. FEMA Prison Camps were built for the NWO agenda, as well as Wal-Marts, and all county jails as well as state and federal prisons. The Zionist Jews are planning to make the entire world a Communist Prison, so you best Wake Up real soon. It would be better to fight back for something real like FREEDOM, than to let yourself get enslaved for a FAKE VIRUS.
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PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OEj4hoKNkFWE/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OEj4hoKNkFWE/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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