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PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
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112 views • May 15, 2020
Anyone that thinks activating & deploying the military for vaccine deployment is OK is TOTALLY UNCONSCIOUS. First of all, the Plandemic is out of the bag, the entire thing was a False Flag HOAX event that turned out to be much less dangerous than the COMMON FLU. So far, the Plandemic has ruined small businesses, allowed the rich to buy up most of the stock market, to destroy the Food to Market System, to deploy much more 5G (during the lock down), and to push a mandatory vaccine program (to come off the lock down). Viruses can not be caught from another person, they can not be cured with antibiotics, and they can not be prevented with a vaccination - IF YOU DON'T KNOW ANY OF THESE TRUTHS YET, you need to crawl out from underneath the MSM rock where you have been living. Bill Gates keep telling people we are now in COVID-19 PHASE I and to STANDY BY FOR COVID-19 PHASE II, which is the mandatory vaccination program. This comes on the heels of learning that several states plan to deploy the National Guard to assist in their Contact Tracing (aka Human Tracking) programs. President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has a goal of making 100 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 available by November, 200 million by December and 300 million by January 2021. The entire population of the USA is less than 330 million, and at least half of people say THEY WILL NOT BE GETTING ANY VACCINATIONS.
Dr. Kaufman says the COVID-19 vaccine will Genetically Modify humans - that is why it has been planned to be MANDATORY. If vaccines were actually something that worked, the vaccinated (aka Asleep people) would not have to fear the unvaccinated (aka Awake people). We should all know by now that GOVERNMENT DOES NOTHING TO HELP OR PROTECT HUMANS, the very word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Furthermore, the brainwashed group called 'Q' beLIEve the troops will be used by President Trump to take over the government, arrest all the Liberal Democrat politicians, and put Republicans fully in-charge of the Republic (aka To Make It Great Again?). Can the Cool-Aid Drinkers (aka Republican Christians) get an AMEN RA please?
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Trump says he would mobilize military to distribute coronavirus vaccine when it's ready
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-vaccine-trump-mobilize-military-distribute/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&;linkId=88617456
$138 Million Government Contract Will Fund Production Of 500 Million Pre-Filled COVID-19 Vaccine “Injection Devices”
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/138-million-u-s-government-contract-will-accelerate-production-of-500-million-pre-filled-covid-19-vaccine-injection-devices
DOD Awards $138 Million Contract, Enabling Prefilled Syringes for Future COVID-19 Vaccine (Article)
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2184808/dod-awards-138-million-contract-enabling-prefilled-syringes-for-future-covid-19/source/GovDelivery/
Trump Administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' Zeroes in on 14 Possible COVID-19 Vaccines (Article)
https://www.biospace.com/article/operation-warp-speed-highlights-14-covid-19-vaccines/
Setting The Stage For Phase 2 As States Deploy National Guard For Contact Tracing (Article)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/setting-the-stage-for-phase-2-as-states-deploy-national-guard-for-contact-tracing.html
Bill Gates Partners With DARPA & Department of Defense For New DNA Nanotech COVID19 Vaccine! (Article)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/bill-gates-partners-with-darpa-department-of-defense-for-new-dna-nanotech-covid19-vaccine.html
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated) (Article)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/dr-andrew-kaufman-they-want-to-genetically-modify-us-with-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
Spiro Skouras on Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/
Dr. Kaufman says the COVID-19 vaccine will Genetically Modify humans - that is why it has been planned to be MANDATORY. If vaccines were actually something that worked, the vaccinated (aka Asleep people) would not have to fear the unvaccinated (aka Awake people). We should all know by now that GOVERNMENT DOES NOTHING TO HELP OR PROTECT HUMANS, the very word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Furthermore, the brainwashed group called 'Q' beLIEve the troops will be used by President Trump to take over the government, arrest all the Liberal Democrat politicians, and put Republicans fully in-charge of the Republic (aka To Make It Great Again?). Can the Cool-Aid Drinkers (aka Republican Christians) get an AMEN RA please?
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Trump says he would mobilize military to distribute coronavirus vaccine when it's ready
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-vaccine-trump-mobilize-military-distribute/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&;linkId=88617456
$138 Million Government Contract Will Fund Production Of 500 Million Pre-Filled COVID-19 Vaccine “Injection Devices”
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/138-million-u-s-government-contract-will-accelerate-production-of-500-million-pre-filled-covid-19-vaccine-injection-devices
DOD Awards $138 Million Contract, Enabling Prefilled Syringes for Future COVID-19 Vaccine (Article)
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2184808/dod-awards-138-million-contract-enabling-prefilled-syringes-for-future-covid-19/source/GovDelivery/
Trump Administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' Zeroes in on 14 Possible COVID-19 Vaccines (Article)
https://www.biospace.com/article/operation-warp-speed-highlights-14-covid-19-vaccines/
Setting The Stage For Phase 2 As States Deploy National Guard For Contact Tracing (Article)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/setting-the-stage-for-phase-2-as-states-deploy-national-guard-for-contact-tracing.html
Bill Gates Partners With DARPA & Department of Defense For New DNA Nanotech COVID19 Vaccine! (Article)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/bill-gates-partners-with-darpa-department-of-defense-for-new-dna-nanotech-covid19-vaccine.html
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated) (Article)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/dr-andrew-kaufman-they-want-to-genetically-modify-us-with-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
Spiro Skouras on Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/
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