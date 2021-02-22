Donald Trump, a Dream and Similarities with Prophet Daniel's Visions

Over a decade ago I had a Jewish Boss, one day I heard him cursing Christ. In less than 7 minutes, as soon as I had finished typing and printing my very short resignation letter, I walked out of the door and calmly quit the Job. Not too long ago, I had a dream: I was working with that Jewish Boss and I was told to write about Ezekiel 37 and 38. In that dream, with great amazement I asked myself what in the World is going on? I am at work and I am being told to write about Ezekiel! As soon as I woke up I understood and knew for sure the Provenance of that Dream.In a Dream I was told: write about Ezekiel 37 and 38Prior to the Covid-19 Pandemic, in another Dream I saw Mr. Donald Trump standing between Heaven and Earth. All of a sudden he was standing at the ground level, I did not see him falling from the elevated position where he was. While he was walking toward me, I noticed there were several fresh blood stains on his Clothing. He was not wounded, he walked normally and said to me: your house will be worth a million dollar.When the Corona Virus came to the US, I searched the Bible to see if there were any passages linking Pestilence to Blood.Later on, while I was going through the Book of Daniel to write another biblical Study, I then realized that in my Dream of Mr. Trump there were Similarities with Prophet Daniel's Visions.Daniel 4:20The tree that thou sawest, which grew, and was strong, whose height reached unto the heaven, and the sight thereof to all the earth;Daniel 4:22It is thou, O king, that art grown and become strong: for thy greatness is grown, and reacheth unto heaven, and thy dominion to the end of the earth.Daniel 4:23And whereas the king saw a watcher and an holy one coming down from heaven, and saying, Hew the tree down, and destroy it; yet leave the stump of the roots thereof in the earth, even with a band of iron and brass, in the tender grass of the field; and let it be wet with the dew of heaven, and let his portion be with the beasts of the field, till seven times pass over him;Daniel 7:4The first was like a lion, and had eagle's wings: I beheld till the wings thereof were plucked, and it was lifted up from the earth, and made stand upon the feet as a man, and a man's heart was given to it.Even when Mr. Trump was at the Highest Point of his power, I knew there was a major Problem, he had in his close Circle well known false Prophets of Christianity. Among the Clerics advising him and spiritually guiding him, there were also Mercenaries of false Gospels who have amassed colossal fortunes fleecing the sheep, preaching pernicious Doctrines and enticing innocent Christian believers into spiritual Harlotry.Even though these religious Leaders falsely presented themselves to Mr. Trump as men or women of God and he was unaware of their Abomination, I knew right then and there that America could face the Judgment of God.I pray for both sinners and the righteous, for Republicans and Democrats, for all the good and hardworking people of America, may these perilous times bring them closer to God.To the Churches which are spiritually in bondage under the spells of false Prophets, there is still time to repent, God is good, so merciful, showing divine Grace toward us all!Daniel 4:17 This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.All these Studies pasted below are related to this this message. You can search Brighteon for their titles or you can simply click on the provided Links:Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to your Church?Why Devils are manifesting in Signs and Wonder Churches?False Prophets of Christianity exposedPastors getting Anointing from GraveyardsBitter Anointing don't buy, don't drink the WormwoodRevelation 8:11 Many men died of the Waters because they were made bitterSigns and Wonder Churches and the Curse of the forbidden AnointingApostle Paul and the Prophecy of GenesisAntichrists and the Mark of the Beast