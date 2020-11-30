In a Dream, I was told: write about Ezekiel 37 and 38

Make sure to Read:Millennium Reign and 144,000 Martyrs from the 12 tribes of IsraelThe Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's VisionTo understand the Prophecies of Gog and Magog, we need to first establishwhen the dry bones' vision was accomplished:Ezekiel 37:11 Then he said unto me, Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel:behold, they say, Our bones are dried, and our hope is lost: we are cut off forour parts.Ezekiel 37:14 And shall put my spirit in you, and ye shall live, and I shall place you inyour own land: then shall ye know that I the Lord have spoken it, and performedit, saith the Lord.The Prophecy became clearer, it was foretold to Israel and Judah in great detailsthe "Revival" and Reunification that would take place:Ezekiel 37:21 And say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I will take the childrenof Israel from among the heathen, whither they be gone, and will gather them onevery side, and bring them into their own land:22 And I will make them one nation in the land upon the mountains of Israel; andone king shall be king to them all: and they shall be no more two nations, neithershall they be divided into two kingdoms any more at all.Ezekiel 37:24 And David my servant shall be king over them; and they all shall have oneshepherd: they shall also walk in my judgments, and observe my statutes, and dothem.After the destruction of the Temple in 70 AD, this faithful Promise from God wasaccomplished in the Millennium Reign of Christ over the 12 Tribes of Israel.After understanding all that, we can now proceed with the Prophecies of Gog andMagog.Revelation 20:7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of theearth, Gog, and Magog, to gather them together to battle...Revelation 20:9 And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of thesaints about, and the beloved city...They ascended over the whole land of Israel, the camp of the Saints (the Church)is under siege. In Ezekiel 38, Gog, the fallen Archangel invaded the Land of Israel.(like Michael in Daniel 10:13, in Ezekiel 38:3 Gog is referred to as a Chief Prince)Ezekiel 38:11 And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will goto them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls,and having neither bars nor gates,12 To take a spoil, and to take a prey; to turn thine hand upon the desolate placesthat are now inhabited, and upon the people that are gathered out of the nations,which have gotten cattle and goods, that dwell in the midst of the land.13 Sheba, and Dedan, and the merchants of Tarshish, with all the young lionsthereof, shall say unto thee, Art thou come to take a spoil? hast thou gatheredthy company to take a prey? to carry away silver and gold, to take away cattle andgoods, to take a great spoil?Let's recapitulate, after the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD, the Church returned toJerusalem and thrived through out the Land of Israel for a millennium. (accomplishmentof the reunification's Prophecy of Israel and Judah under one King, Christ of thehouse of David) Just as the Millennium Reign ended, we have the Invasion of Gog inthe Holy Land. Since he did not come to carry away Gold and Silver, Why do youthink Gog invaded the Land of Israel? Guess whose spoils he came to divide?Revelation 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast thatascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcomethem, and kill them.Revelation 11:10 And they that dwell upon the earth shall rejoice over them, andmake merry, and shall send gifts one to another...In the Bible, after winning a battle, Israel "rejoiced over" his enemies' deadbodies, took a prey and divided their spoils. The best reference to illustratethis, is:Ester 9:22 As the days wherein the Jews rested from their enemies, and the month which wasturned unto them from sorrow to joy, and from mourning into a good day: that theyshould make them days of feasting and joy, and of sending portions one to another,and gifts to the poor.Luke 11:21 When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:22 But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he takethfrom him all his armour wherein he trusted, and DIVIDETH his spoils.The Holy Spirit is revealing to us, with Gog and Magog Prophecies of Revelationand Ezekiel 38, that the two Witnesses of Christ are dead, Satan has killed thetwo Churches that testified to the Jews and Gentiles and has divided their Spoils.Rest of the Study:Hegemony of Apostasy