The Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Visions

Ezekiel 47:1 Afterward he brought me again unto the door of the house; and, behold, waters issued out from under the threshold of the house eastward: for the forefront of the house stood toward the east, and the waters came down from under from theright side of the house, at the south side of the altar.Ezekiel saw water coming out of the 3rd Temple, farther away from the Temple, deeper was the water. First it was at Ezekiel's ankles, then up to his knees, loins and it became a River that could not be passed over.Ezekiel 47:12 And by the river upon the bank thereof, on this side and on that side, shall grow all trees for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neither shall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruit according to his months, because their waters they issued out of the sanctuary: and the fruit thereofshall be for meat, and the leaf thereof for medicine.Ezekiel also saw in his vision that the River brought Life wherever it went, everything lived wherever the river came. There was a multitude of Fish, "according to their kinds", exceedingly many and "Fishermen" with their nets:Ezekiel 47:9 And it shall come to pass, that every thing that liveth, which moveth, whithersoever the rivers shall come, shall live: and there shall be a very great multitude of fish, because these waters shall come thither: for they shall be healed; and every thing shall live whither the river cometh.10 And it shall come to pass, that the fishers shall stand upon it from Engedi even unto Eneglaim; they shall be a place to spread forth nets; their fish shall be according to their kinds, as the fish of the great sea, exceeding many.In the Book of Revelation the Apostle John had exactly the same vision, he saw the River of water of Life and also the trees of life on both sides of the River.Revelation 22:1 And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.2 In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.Ezekiel had a vision of the Millennium Reign of 70 AD, make sure to read this Study:Millennium Reign and the 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of IsraelEzekiel saw the Trees of Life producing 12 manner of Fruits every single Month during the whole Millennium reign. He saw a thriving early Church that was alive in the Land of Israel. He had a vision of the 144,000 Martyrs from all the 12 Tribes of Israel that would be slain from 70 AD, upon the altar of God, for a 1,000 Years.Ezekiel 43:16And the altar shall be twelve cubits long, twelve broad, square in the four squares thereof.Ezekiel also had a clear vision of the Pillars of the Third Temple of Jerusalem:Revelation 3:12Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.All the measurements that Ezekiel took, were the exact dimensions of the Third Temple of Jerusalem that was built upon the foundations of the 12 Apostles ofChrist with 144,000 living Stones:Revelation 14:1And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.1 Peter 2:5 Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.Ezekiel 37:27My tabernacle also shall be with them: yea, I will be their God, and they shallbe my people.2 Corinthians 6:16 ... ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.Revelation 7:15Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve him day and night in his temple: and he that sitteth on the throne shall dwell among them.16 They shall hunger no more, neither thirst any more; neither shall the sun light on them, nor any heat.17 For the Lamb which is in the midst of the throne shall feed them, and shall lead them unto living fountains of waters: and God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes.Read Isaiah Chapter 4.That's all there is to know about the 3rd Temple.1 Corinthians 3:16Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?1 Cor 6:19 ... know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?1 Corinthians 3:17If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.