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5G INSIDER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT COVID-19 (VIDEO)
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591 views • September 28, 2020
We know for sure that 5G starts killing trees shortly after turning it on, that is why many cities around the world have been cutting down all the trees anywhere near 5G that were showing signs of dying out. We know for sure that 5G installers were tagged as an essential business so they could keep working during all CV19 lockdowns. We know for sure that 5G installers were covertly doing installations in public buildings disguised as viral sanitation crews during the lockdown closures. We know for sure 5G installers from China are flying into Australia to do 5G installations during their current lockdowns. We know for sure they were installing 5G under the cover of darkness in the big cities to escape prying eyes, their busiest installment times were between 10PM to 6AM for a reason. We also know for sure the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is a HOAX; many doctors are saying it is DEFINITELY NOT a Live Virus; it can not be collected, isolated, or grown; it can not be "legitimately" found with a CV-19 test kit; and it can not be passed from one person to another by airborne methods. We know for sure that 60 ghz frequencies were first developed as a microwave military weapon, rather than as a faster 5G internet. We know for sure they are FAKING the numbers of positive cases and the numbers of 5G causes of death by as much as 99.9%. Considering all these things we KNOW FOR SURE, I have no trouble comprehending the stuff this Vodafone Supervisor is stating in this video.
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IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/75ecc514-8c7d-4e11-8cc8-83afeb5b212a
COVID 19 TEST KITS PURCHASED AND RECEIVED IN 2017 AND 2018 BY MOST WORLD GOVERNMENTS - WGON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02193044-185e-4ff5-a413-39abda1d2c7a
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7d909284-9007-484f-ac2d-6f7f9cb3cf32
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
A SOLUTION THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW [2019-08-16] - DANA ASHLEY AND TERRAL BLACKSTAR (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b5705c68-866f-46f3-a030-161512270598
COVID-19: 10 STORYLINES [2020] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d9c0e37d-8dd7-4e32-b63c-f91d50e68a02
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
LIKELY LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC - DR. THOMAS COWAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d306a4e2-c8ac-4a07-8056-4533cd909a83
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - N3 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
5G DEATH TOWERS ARE BEING TORCHED BY PEOPLE THAT ARE WAKING UP! - STRANGER THAN FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e10ab420-583c-4de4-807c-38c9ad3b9f43
CDC SAYS VIRUS WAS NEVER AIRBORNE RENDERING MASKS WORTHLESS - OWEN SHROYER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/55aceddc-cb98-42b8-b70c-faf482bb6110
Banned Video
https://banned.video/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/75ecc514-8c7d-4e11-8cc8-83afeb5b212a
COVID 19 TEST KITS PURCHASED AND RECEIVED IN 2017 AND 2018 BY MOST WORLD GOVERNMENTS - WGON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02193044-185e-4ff5-a413-39abda1d2c7a
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7d909284-9007-484f-ac2d-6f7f9cb3cf32
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
A SOLUTION THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW [2019-08-16] - DANA ASHLEY AND TERRAL BLACKSTAR (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b5705c68-866f-46f3-a030-161512270598
COVID-19: 10 STORYLINES [2020] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d9c0e37d-8dd7-4e32-b63c-f91d50e68a02
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
LIKELY LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC - DR. THOMAS COWAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d306a4e2-c8ac-4a07-8056-4533cd909a83
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - N3 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
5G DEATH TOWERS ARE BEING TORCHED BY PEOPLE THAT ARE WAKING UP! - STRANGER THAN FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e10ab420-583c-4de4-807c-38c9ad3b9f43
CDC SAYS VIRUS WAS NEVER AIRBORNE RENDERING MASKS WORTHLESS - OWEN SHROYER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/55aceddc-cb98-42b8-b70c-faf482bb6110
Banned Video
https://banned.video/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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