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COVID 19 TEST KITS PURCHASED AND RECEIVED IN 2017 AND 2018 BY MOST WORLD GOVERNMENTS - WGON (VIDEO)
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81 views • September 09, 2020
As LINDA with this WGON video plainly shows, COVID-19 has been well planned out since at least 2017 by MOST, IF NOT ALL, GOVERNMENTS THAT ARE MEMBER STATES OF THE UNITED NATIONS. The World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) website tracks world trade and catalogs the names of things being shipped and charged tariffs. Here we see that COVID-19 test kits were already being shipped around the world throughout 2017 and 2018. Supposedly Covid-19 is a NEW or NOVEL virus, but all kinds of evidence has been found to show that it is not. FAUCI (and GATES) announced in 2017 that Trump would be dealing with a Pandemic before the end of his current term. Politicians around the world were caught selling off their stocks at the top of the market in early February 2020 just before the outbreak (outside of China), and nobody knew where their INSIDER INFORMATION was coming from. The Secretary of STATE POMPEO made an announcement that this so-called Pandemic was a LIVE EXERCISE on National Television and TRUMP told him "You Should Have Told Us." The ROCKEFELLER LOCK-STEP document released in May 2010, showed this entire PLANdemic was all Planned and Scripted by the UNITED NATIONS World HELL Organization. EVENT 201 was a government TRAINING DRILL held by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in October 18, 2019. Never forget that all Training Drills do not end up as False Flag Events, but ALL FALSE FLAG EVENTS START OFF WITH A TRAINING DRILL. Since the COVID-19 Test Kits have been invented and sold since 2017, YOU NOW KNOW FOR SURE THE Covid-19 DNA/RNA Altering GMO Vaccination has been TOO. We know the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is FAKE, so what does that tell us about these Test Kits and the Planned Mandatory Vaccination? The test kits and vaccinations are not being used to test for or prevent a Flu Virus that is well proven to NOT BE DANGEROUS, so JUST SAY NO TO TESTING AND VACCINATIONS FOR THIS FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENT. Also, ALL NATIONS INVOLVED WITH THE WORLD TERRORIST ORGANIZATION KNOWN AS THE UNITED NATIONS (UN) HAVE A MAJORITY OF POLITICIANS THAT SOLD THEIR SOULS TO THE ILLUMINATI'S NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA!!! If the Baby Boomer Grandma at WGON can research the Truth and WAKE UP, what the hell is taking the rest of the world so long? People need to start doing research to WAKE UP. Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, the politicians work for EVIL ELITES, not the tax paying people. ELECTIONS ARE FAKE, only two parties are allowed to be in control and both parties work for the same BOSSES, not you. The UNITED NATIONS (including their World HELL Organization) are COMMUNIST, TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS, and the USA allowed them to build their HQ on our soil. All Conscious Truthers are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT since Government can NEVER be the solution to the problem because THEY ARE THE PROBLEM!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Linda at WGON on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Linda at WGON on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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