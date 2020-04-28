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EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
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329 views • April 28, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar is a very outspoken Truther doctor on the subjects of the Coronavirus, the Fake COVID-19 Pandemic, 5G dangers & effects, and the impending global push by the UN, WHO, Dr. Fauci, & Bill Gates to vaccinate, implant, and track the world's citizens. Trump has announced the US will not be taking part in the globalist initiative to force Covid-19 vaccinations on the public, and in fact is now refusing to further fund the WHO going forward. If this pans out, this will be a huge step in the right direction. The US must fight against the Illuminati, the New World Order agenda, the UN, the WHO, NIH, and all other Zionist globalist organizations. This video went viral with over 9 MILLION VIEWS on YouTube and was quickly blocked & removed. Dr. Buttar was a former US Army Special Ops Medical Officer, and I am fairly confident he will be targeted by the Deep State for his efforts to Wake Up all those that are still UNCONSCIOUS. All I can say is WOW, I really respect DR. BUTTAR for all he is doing for THE TRUTH MOVEMENT!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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