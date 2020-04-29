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EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
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380 views • April 29, 2020
This is a very technical video that breaks down the science used to identify a virus so that experts & amateurs alike can comprehend the material. It is fascinating to see all the LIES being put out by the Mainstream Media, WHO, CDC, NIH, and many other national & global organizations that CONTROL THE NARRATIVE & OFFICIAL STORY, even though 1,000s of Medical Doctor Experts are crying FOUL PLAY. In this PowerPoint presentation video, Dr. Andrew Kaufman PROVES BEYOND ANY DOUBT that COVID-19 IS NOT THE CAUSE OF THE CURRENT SYMPTOMS OR ARDS using the so-called science being cited by these control organizations, and is VERY LIKELY NOT EVEN A CORONAVIRUS AT ALL. Try your best to completely watch it, so you will grasp what is really going on. If you want to jump straight to the CONCLUSIONS section, jump to time 35:04. Much more research needs to be done on the so-called Virus source (US & China Labs?), Flu vaccinations between 2013 & 2020?, and/or 5G installations (which were being installed in many cities under the cover of darkness during the entire period of house arrest lock-down). Remember, GOVERNMENT & MAINSTREAM MEDIA ALWAYS LIE, so whatever they are telling you is the DISINFORMATION, MISINFORMATION, & WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO BELIEVE.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
Dr. Andrew Kaufman (website)
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
Dr. Andrew Kaufman (website)
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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