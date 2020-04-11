© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • April 11, 2020
The disease symptoms resemble high altitude sickness or suffocation, NOT a Cold, Flu, or Pneumonia. The patients lungs are unable to take in oxygen even when they are able to breathe on their own. Currently ventilators are being used on high pressure, which is killing many more people because of improper use for this medical condition. The patients/victims are not drowning from fluid filled lungs which is how pneumonia kills; instead, they have dry lungs which and are being suffocated to death because their lungs are incapable of taking in oxygen. More research needs to be done on 5G as being the most likely culprit that is damaging the lungs, rather than a virus. Also, more research needs to be done as far as using ventilators on LOW PRESSURE & HIGH OXYGEN so the patient's lungs stop being totally destroyed by the high pressure settings being used by these ventilators. This doctor's advice to treat patients for OXYGEN FAILURE (treat with low pressure) rather than RESPIRATORY FAILURE (treat with high pressure) will "likely" save the most lives.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58018fb9-8857-4535-af59-f02f6b67e013
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58018fb9-8857-4535-af59-f02f6b67e013
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.