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IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
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164 views • August 26, 2020
This is likely why Eugenist BILL GATES calls the COVID19 RNA/DNA ALTERING GMO VACCINE by his pet peeve name 'THE FINAL SOLUTION.' Once you get tested, you will be on the list to get the vaccination. Once you get the vaccination, life will end as you know it right now. DO NOT GET TESTED IF YOU HAVEN'T DONE SO ALREADY, and DEFINITELY DO NOT TAKE THE COVID-19 vaccination NO MATTER WHAT THREATS THE GOVERNMENT THROWS AT YOU, because once it is injected into your body, there is no turning back, no undoing the damage, and no way to reverse your LIFE THREATENING DECISION. The elites and their families are exempt from taking it, but the 95% majority will likely be forced to eventually take it. This video was DELETED OFF YOUTUBE in only one minute after it was posted. This video also DOES NOT show up in Google searches, even if you type in the exact name.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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