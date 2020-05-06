LIKELY LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC - DR. THOMAS COWAN (VIDEO)

Claims that 5G technology played a role in spreading the coronavirus worldwide would have further alarmed residents concerned about the impact of its roll-out. China was reportedly the first country to have more than 100,000 5G towers, with Wuhan being the first to contract the new coronavirus. It has been claimed that Wuhan was the first city to introduce blanketed 5G, with Iran, cruise ships and Italy being among other places where 5G was introduced. In a video recorded at the Health And Human Rights Summit in Tucson, Arizona, on March 12, Dr. Thomas Cowan says every time a fundamentally new electrical technology is introduced, we see a pandemic. "A biological shock wave occurs, because our organism does not know what to do with the stressful new situation. Many people die and the rest survive, but with an excited biology," Cowan said. This happened in 1918 with the Spanish flu, which occurred with the worldwide introduction of radio traffic. Cowan says when they asked Rudolf Steiner about the millions of victims of the Spanish flu in 1918, he replied: "Viruses have nothing to do with it. Viruses are reactions of the poisoned cell that, in defense against the poison itself, secretes the viruses to allow the cell to survive. "Viruses are therefore waste products of the human cells and therefore do nothing themselves.” Considering the numerous ways in which people are poisoned by antibiotics, radiation, insecticides, radioactivity, medicines, junk food, polluted water and air, and other harmful substances, Cohen says their resistance and their cells are destroyed. The cells themselves secrete the viruses as a defense response. One version of 5G, called millimeter wave, runs on very high-frequency radio waves. Those signals can't travel long distances, which requires towers to be placed close together and installed in more locations. That has reignited worries that the 5G radio waves could produce harmful radiation, causing brain cancer, reduced fertility, headaches and other illnesses. Many cities that have recently installed 5G, quickly cut down all the trees near the antennas, because they immediately started dying off. Of course governments lie & say the trees are being eliminated because they are blocking the effectiveness of 5G range, not to hide the fact the trees started to quickly die off. 5G will supposedly be 600 times faster than the current speed of 4G mobile networks, and 10 times faster than the fastest fibre-optic connections. "5G now poses an even more poorly controlled potential threat with extremely high frequency, short range antennas almost everywhere. "The roll-out has started all over the earth with a suspicious urgency on the part of the corporations responsible. To the point of legal immunity from appeals from concerned communities. In fact, 5G installations teams were placed on the list of emergency services that were not shut down during the current house arrests. During the daytime they are installing the antennas in closed areas such as schools, and during the cover of darkness they are installing them on city lamp posts. People need to do their own research to become CONSCIOUS as quickly as possible!