BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"IT BECAME SOMETHING WE GET TO DO TOGETHER, WE'RE PARTNERS IN CRIME" - BILL GATES (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
3881 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • July 13, 2020
Eugenist Bill Gates admits on live TV that Bill and Melinda Gates are "PARTNERS IN CRIME", enough said. Make sure you check out the many links below for ALL THE PROOF THAT THEY ARE PROBABLY THE MOST EVIL CRIMINALS ON EARTH RIGHT NOW.

Additional Research:

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/

SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354

TAKEOVER OF AMERICA: DID TRUMP HAND THE USA OVER TO FEMA? - DEBBIE JIMENEZ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f6ae8-7fe7-4842-9c0e-7e162a4766ce

ITALIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER SARA CUNIAL CALLS FOR BILL GATES ARREST DURING COVID19 DEBATE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ef8af21a-930d-42c4-bcbe-5b7d93421b0f

EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98

THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/707020e0-930c-48c7-9629-106dda72754b

MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dec4aca-3c9c-4e25-a0df-f14ff5f634f2

BOOM! GUESS WHO IS CALLING THE SHOTS ON HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION? - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dccd24c-01c7-4fbd-9f0b-c6ea60fd3ad7

HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f

BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb

BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581

MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228

WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09

UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91

DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2

DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b

SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821

THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3

THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030bill gatescoronaviruscovid-19covid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

Chase Codewell
The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

Zoey Sky
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
Humanity Is Destroying Itself&#8230; and AI Is Just the Next Tool

Humanity Is Destroying Itself… and AI Is Just the Next Tool

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy