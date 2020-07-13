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"IT BECAME SOMETHING WE GET TO DO TOGETHER, WE'RE PARTNERS IN CRIME" - BILL GATES (VIDEO)
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70 views • July 13, 2020
Eugenist Bill Gates admits on live TV that Bill and Melinda Gates are "PARTNERS IN CRIME", enough said. Make sure you check out the many links below for ALL THE PROOF THAT THEY ARE PROBABLY THE MOST EVIL CRIMINALS ON EARTH RIGHT NOW.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
TAKEOVER OF AMERICA: DID TRUMP HAND THE USA OVER TO FEMA? - DEBBIE JIMENEZ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f6ae8-7fe7-4842-9c0e-7e162a4766ce
ITALIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER SARA CUNIAL CALLS FOR BILL GATES ARREST DURING COVID19 DEBATE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ef8af21a-930d-42c4-bcbe-5b7d93421b0f
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/707020e0-930c-48c7-9629-106dda72754b
MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dec4aca-3c9c-4e25-a0df-f14ff5f634f2
BOOM! GUESS WHO IS CALLING THE SHOTS ON HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION? - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dccd24c-01c7-4fbd-9f0b-c6ea60fd3ad7
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
TAKEOVER OF AMERICA: DID TRUMP HAND THE USA OVER TO FEMA? - DEBBIE JIMENEZ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f6ae8-7fe7-4842-9c0e-7e162a4766ce
ITALIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER SARA CUNIAL CALLS FOR BILL GATES ARREST DURING COVID19 DEBATE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ef8af21a-930d-42c4-bcbe-5b7d93421b0f
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/707020e0-930c-48c7-9629-106dda72754b
MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dec4aca-3c9c-4e25-a0df-f14ff5f634f2
BOOM! GUESS WHO IS CALLING THE SHOTS ON HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION? - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dccd24c-01c7-4fbd-9f0b-c6ea60fd3ad7
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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