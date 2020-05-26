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UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 & AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
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116 views • May 26, 2020
The great conspiracy of the world is that 179 nations agreed at the 1992 United Nations Summit to a New World Order consisting of a future One World Government, One World Religion, One World Money, One World Language, and TOTAL CONTROL OF THE MASSES. They plan to run all people out of the countryside & into mega-cities where they can be more easily monitored & controlled. The world governments will take total control of the world's food supplies, water sources, public lands, and transportation systems. Each person will get multiple vaccinations with concoctions that alter your DNA, alter your mind, GPS tracking, and built-in eugenics for population control. The politicians on earth are selling their souls for the parts they are playing. They look at the rest of society as slaves, sheep, cattle, livestock, and government property. Time to Wake Up, since ALL conspiracy theories are created by the government, not the Truthers that are finding & sharing the research with the sleeping masses.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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