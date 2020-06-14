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IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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334 views • June 14, 2020
It still amazes me that Bill and Melinda Gates are alive and well living in a country full of armed Patriots, after continually MAKING THREATS over and over again that they are going to FORCIBLY INJECT the world's population, "ESPECIALLY THE PEOPLE OF THE USA," with Genetically Modified Organisms, with or without their consent. The current COVID-19 PLANdemic is a False Flag HOAX Event. This FAKE event has everything to do with CONTROL and COLLAPSING THE DOLLAR, and nothing to do with a Virus. The so-called virus is merely the Common Flu, and all the numbers are being Manipulated and Faked. The PLANdemic was created as a CONTROL MECHANISM so the New World Order takeover can be pushed out onto the masses without a majority of them Waking Up to push back. It also amazes me that people are still beLIEving that Trump is not part of the New World Order takeover of America and the world. If you claim to be a Truther, and still don't know that vaccinations are detrimental to your health, or that Presidents are Selected NOT Elected, then you will likely NEVER become Conscious in time. BILL GATES is definitely an ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, HE IS BOTH A FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC THREAT! Watch and pay attention!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5192e17b-ced1-4494-a38f-792bca3cf2e8
ITALIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER SARA CUNIAL CALLS FOR BILL GATES ARREST DURING COVID19 DEBATE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ef8af21a-930d-42c4-bcbe-5b7d93421b0f
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5192e17b-ced1-4494-a38f-792bca3cf2e8
ITALIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER SARA CUNIAL CALLS FOR BILL GATES ARREST DURING COVID19 DEBATE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ef8af21a-930d-42c4-bcbe-5b7d93421b0f
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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